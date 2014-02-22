A Lot Of People Have Already Binge Watched The Entire Season Of 'House Of Cards'

Did you spend your Presidents’ Weekend glued to Netflix, watching the entire 13-episode second season of “House of Cards?” If you did, you’re one of about 670,000.

According to data from the firm Procera, about 2% of U.S. subscribers finished the entire second season by the end of last weekend. That works out to about 668,000 people, since Netflix had about 33.4 million subscribers as of last month.

“This was for an hour-long show (compared to the shorter form Arrested Development), so that is a huge number,” Procera’s Vice President of Global Marketing Cam Cullen said of the firm’s findings.

More stats:

Between 6% and 10% of U.S. subscribers finished at least one episode of the second season last weekend.

In Europe, the numbers were similar. Between 7% and 10% of European subscribers finished an episode, with about 1% finishing the entire second season.

In the U.S., subscribers watched an average of three episodes. In Europe, it was five episodes.

Four times as many subscribers binge-watched the entire second season when compared to Season 1.

