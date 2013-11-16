Nearly 40 Democrats Defect On GOP Legislation To 'Fix' Obamacare Cancellations

The House of Representatives has passed a bill by Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) that would allow insurers to keep offering health plans even if they do not meet certain minimum requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

All but four Republicans voted for the bill. And 39 Democrats broke ranks with the White House to vote for the bill, fearing a “no” vote could be politically damaging in the 2014 midterm election.

The final vote was 261-157. Here’s the full roll-call vote on the bill.

The vote came a day after President Barack Obama announced his own tweak to his signature legislation.

The White House on Thursday night issued the strongest possible veto threat of the bill, saying in a statement of administration policy that Obama would veto the legislation if it reaches his desk. The White House said that the Upton bill rolls back “progress” of the law.

The House bill not only allows insurers to continue to offer the canceled plans, but it also permits them to sell them to new customers indefinitely. This is different from Obama’s tweak, and Democrats say that the Upton bill is akin to “destroying” the Affordable Care Act.

