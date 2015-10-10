There is actually an estate agent in Britain that promises to make sure your home isn't haunted

Just when you thought that the property market in London couldn’t get any weirder, something comes along to blow that thought right out of the water.

As first reported by City AM, an online estate agent is now offering a service designed to reassure house buyers that there are no ghosts in their new homes.

Launched in the run-up to Halloween, the service — from House Network, the UK’s biggest online estate agent — offers to send over the brilliantly name Ghostfinder Paranormal Society.

It says the service will give both prospective sellers and buyers reassurance that their house isn’t occupied by any malevolent spirits. The service’s founder Barri Ghai, who is also the society’s lead investigator, claims to get several reports of haunted houses and ghosts every week.

“Although this service is designed to help our vendors show that worries about the paranormal are not a reason to be put off making an offer, and we’ll not be certifying homes as haunted, if something supernatural was found on an investigation sellers do have a moral obligation and duty of disclosure to inform prospective buyers of events that may affect the value of their property” said Mark Readings, House Network chief executive.

Now if you think this is just a gimmick designed to get more traffic to House Network’s website, you might be right, but as City AM tells us, a recent survey showed that houses with “spooky” histories can lose up to 20% of their value.

So perhaps getting a survey to prove that your home is ghost-free isn’t that bad an idea.

If you want to see more about how the anti-ghost checks are carried out, check out the video below:

