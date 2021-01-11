Rep. James Clyburn: Let's give Biden 100 days in office before House delivers articles of impeachment against Trump

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks during a news conference to discuss an upcoming House vote regarding statues on Capitol Hill on July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. House Democrats have introduced a bill that would replace the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber at the U.S. Capitol with one of former Justice Thurgood Marshall. Taney was the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens.

US House Majority Whip James Clyburn said House Democrats could possibly wait months to deliver President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment to the Senate, specifically after President-elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days in the White House, according to CNN.

“Let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running, and maybe we’ll send the articles sometime after that,” Clyburn said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday.

House Democrats are planning for the impeachment of Trump following Wednesday’s riots at the US Capitol.

House Speaker Pelosi has urged her colleagues to come back to Washington DC in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Saturday follow cries for Trump’s removal from office.

“It’s up to the Speaker to do whatever she thinks is the best thing to do. But all I’m saying is you can manage this in such a way that you make an effective presentation to the Senate,” Clyburn added.

Rep. James Clyburn says while he expects the House will take action on the article of impeachment against Pres. Trump this week, House Democrats might wait until after President-elect Biden's first 100 days in office to send the article to the Senate. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/aLjjNWAxG9 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 10, 2021

Clyburn’s statement follows HouseDemocrats’ push for impeachment following the deadly breach at the US Capitol last Wednesday.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” a draft of the article of impeachment read. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinated branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Thousands of pro-Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC last week as Congress convened to certify Biden’s win. The riot has resulted in five deaths and an estimated 80 people have been arrested so far for their involvement.

