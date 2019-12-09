House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says a jury would convict Trump 'in about 3 minutes flat'

Olivier Douliery / AFP, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that lawmakers have a “very rock-solid case” in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Nadler said the committee had seen valuable testimony from “public-spirited, patriotic people in the CIA, the Pentagon, the White House itself, who came forward and defied the president’s orders and testified.”

Trump also sounded off on impeachment Sunday morning, writing on Twitter that the process was a “Hoax” by the “Do Nothing Democrats.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler doubled down on his confidence in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as the president raged against Democratic lawmakers on Twitter.

“We have a very rock-solid case,” Rep. Nadler said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think the case we have if presented to a jury would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat.”

Nadler also responded to criticisms by the president and his allies who allege lawmakers weren’t getting direct information from the administration.

“The reason we don’t know more direct evidence is the president has ordered everybody in the executive branch not to cooperate with Congress in the impeachment inquiry, something that is unprecedented in American history and is a contempt of Congress by itself,” Nadler said.

Despite Trump’s orders, Nadler said the committee had seen testimony from “public-spirited, patriotic people in the CIA, the Pentagon, the White House itself, who came forward and defied the president’s orders and testified.”

Nadler added that if Trump or the Republican lawmakers who were defending him had “any exculpatory evidence, they would have brought it forward.”

“We have a very rock solid case,” @RepJerryNadler says about the House Democrats' impeachment case. “The case we have if presented to a jury would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat.” https://t.co/TWeC2mhpgk #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/QCYqBEcK1G — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 8, 2019

Trump also sounded off on impeachment Sunday morning, writing on Twitter to label the process a “Hoax” by the “Do Nothing Democrats.”

“Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side,” Trump wrote. “When you can’t win the game, change the rules!”

Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side. When you can’t win the game, change the rules! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

He later tweeted to emphasise Sen. Ted Cruz’s claim on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump was “justified” in pushing for Ukraine to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s 2020 political rival.

The House Judiciary Committee is slated to hold a hearing Monday. Nadler said it is “possible” that the House will hold a vote on the articles of impeachment this week after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced lawmakers have enough evidence to pursue articles of impeachment based on multiple charges like obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

Nadler said Sunday that the scope and content of the impeachment articles will not be determined until lawmakers witness Monday’s hearing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.