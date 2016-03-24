House Intelligence chair: The Brussels attack 'looks like it was targeted towards Americans'

The terror attacks that rocked Brussels on Tuesday appear as if they had been designed purposefully to target Americans, the House Intelligence Committee chairman told reporters.

Representative Devin Nunes, the chairman of the committee, told reporters today that “from my vantage point, it does look like an attack on Americans. It looks like it was targeted towards Americans to some degree.”

The Hill notes that Nunes supported his belief by the targets that ISIS chose to attack.

The bombing sites were a metro station in downtown Brussels less than a mile from the US Embassy, and an area close to the stands of major US airlines operating out of the city’s Zaventem airport.

However, Nunes concedes that the speculation as to these targets being specially chosen to kill Americans has not yet been corroborated by any US intelligence agencies.

“We may never know, but from my vantage point, this looks like those locations, to me, look like places where you would hit Americans. It looks suspicious,” Nunes told reporters.

At least 30 people were killed in the bombings, and approximately 260 others were wounded. Among the injured were a US Air Force colonel and his family.

Additionally, Mormon church officials have said that three missionaries from Utah were seriously injured in the explosions.

Following the attacks, the US Embassy in Belgium has issued a Level 4 threat rating, which corresponds to a “serious or imminent attack.”

“The US Embassy recommends sheltering in place and avoiding all public transportation. We will update with further information when available,” the embassy wrote in an online statement.

