The House Intelligence Committee has reportedly agreed on a blockbuster witness list for its Trump-Russia probe

The House Intelligence Committee has reportedly agreed on a witness list for its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election that includes somewhere between 36 and 48 people, CNN reported Wednesday night.

Included on the list are current and former associates of President Donald Trump believed to have been in contact with Russian officials during the campaign or transition period, including Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner; Trump confidante Roger Stone; former national security adviser, Michael Flynn; and early Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, declined to comment. A spokesman for Rep. Mike Conaway, who is now leading the investigation, also declined to comment.

The committee’s probe into Russia’s election-related meddling, and whether anyone from the Trump campaign worked to collude with Moscow to undermine Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, stalled last month amid questions about committee chair Devin Nunes’ ability to lead an unbiased investigation.

Nunes stepped aside from the probe earlier this month and handed it over to Conaway, which appears to have broken the partisan impasse that had plagued the committee for most of March.

Last week, the committee released a statement saying it had had invited three former officials with knowledge of Russia’s interference — former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper — to testify in an open hearing in May. That hearing was originally planned for late March, but Nunes scrapped it unexpectedly.

Pete Marovich/Getty Images Sally Q. Yates, then the US deputy attorney general, speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.

The committee also invited FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers to appear at a closed hearing on May 2.

The full committee has also now gained access to the classified intelligence documents Nunes said he obtained from a source on White House grounds last month, according to CNN. Nunes sparked bipartisan outcry and came under intense scrutiny when he briefed Trump on the documents directly without first sharing them with Schiff.

Reports have said Nunes obtained those documents from White House officials — despite Nunes’ earlier claims that he got them from an intelligence source — fuelling speculation that administration officials had orchestrated the stunt to distract the press from Comey’s revelation that the FBI was investigating whether various Trump associates had ties to Russia.

“We are now having made available to us documents that were not heretofore available to us before,” Democratic Rep. Denny Heck told CNN. “So every indication is that we are now leaning into this. And I think [Conaway] ought to be given the space to do the right thing.”

As the House gets back on track, the Senate Select Intelligence Committee’s (SSCI) investigation into Trump’s Russia ties has reportedly stalled amid partisan bickering and staffing problems, according to multiple reports published earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the SSCI hired the former head of intelligence law at the National Security Agency, April Doss, to work with the committee as it examines ” allegations that Russia participated in a disinformation campaign intended to benefit President Donald Trump, and claims of potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia,” Doss’ law firm said in a press release.

