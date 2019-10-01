House Democrats subpoena Rudy Giuliani as part of impeachment inquiry over Trump's Ukraine call

(Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Rudy Giuliani.

“In addition to this stark admission, you stated more recently that you are in possession of evidence – in the form of text messages, phone records, and other communications – indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump Administration officials may have been involved in this scheme,” House lawmakers said in a letter accompanying the subpoena.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, as part of a wide-ranging impeachment inquiry launched last week.

The subpoena was issued by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and in consultation with Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings.

“Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019,” the lawmakers wrote.

At the heart of the committees’ investigation are the events surrounding a July 25 phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter ahead of the 2020 election.

The call was the subject of an explosive and unprecedented whistleblower complaint filed by a US intelligence official in August.

The official said they were “deeply concerned” that Trump’s actions constituted “a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or Executive Order” that “does not include differences of opinions concerning public policy matters,” which is consistent with the definition of an “urgent concern” under federal law.

The intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, reviewed the complaint and determined that it was credible.

Giuliani is mentioned 31 times in the complaint and is described as a “central figure” in Trump’s efforts. The whistleblower said Attorney General William Barr “appears to be involved as well.”

Schiff’s office said in a letter accompanying Monday’s subpoena that Giuliani had acknowledged on national television that as Trump’s personal attorney he “asked the government of Ukraine to target former Vice President Joe Biden.”

“In addition to this stark admission, you stated more recently that you are in possession of evidence – in the form of text messages, phone records, and other communications – indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump Administration officials may have been involved in this scheme,” the letter said.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

