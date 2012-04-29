HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Insane Villa In Spain Can Completely Change colours—Buy It For $38 Million

Meredith Galante
Futuristic Spanish Home Is On Sale For $38 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A futuristic looking home of glass on a Spanish hillside is on sale for $38 million.The home, in Son Vida, has special LED technology that allows the owner to change the colour of the house whenever he wants. 

The house has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with nearly 26,000 square feet of living space. 

You could get lost in this place, since there are three separate buildings. The first is the main house, with the standard library, wine cellars, bedrooms, and media room. The second building has a pool, spa, and personal fitness centre. The third is a guest house. 

You’ll get a workout just touring the place.  

The foyer reminds us of a hotel lobby.

Most of the house is stark white.

But the hallways can change colours.

Even the furniture is futuristic.

The library has ample lounge space.

The bathrooms are very zen.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom is interesting. We hope there aren't any neighbours around.

The listing says there are swimming pools. As in more than one.

The house has views of the city of Palma and its port.

The roof deck provides a great spot to sunbathe or have a shaded meal.

You've never seen a floor plan like this before.

Even the driveway is a funky shape.

Really love the Spanish seaside?

