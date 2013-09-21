House Republicans Immediately Trolled Ted Cruz After Their Vote To Defund Obamacare

Earlier Friday, the House voted for a bill that keeps the government open while defunding Obamacare.

This was Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) idea, and all but one House Republican ended up voting for it, even as House Republicans complain openly about Cruz’s meddling in their business.

After the vote, House Republican leadership had a clear message: Your problem now, Senate. Top Republican officials spoke behind a podium with the hashtag “#SenateMustAct.”

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rogers urged outside groups to “push the Senate to have this important debate on the floor of the Senate.” Of course, pressure from outside groups to defund Obamacare has been a major headache for House Republicans in the last two weeks.

The move to put pressure on the Senate is pushback against Cruz, who infuriated many House Republicans by suggesting that Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) won’t have much trouble stripping the Obamacare defunding provision from the bill in his chamber.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.