WATCH: Dramatic Footage Of A Home Exploding Moments After Being Evacuated

Footage released by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shows the dramatic moment when an explosion rips through a row of houses in Castleford, UK — just moments after they’ve been evacuated.



Two houses were demolished by the explosion, reports Channel 4, but thankfully 30 people had been evacuated and only one firefighter went to hospital with minor injuries.

The explosion was the result of a botched copper theft, which affected the earthing of the electrical network in the area, prompting unusual electrical activity, and eventually leading to dangerous problems with the gasworks in the area.

WATCH BELOW:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.