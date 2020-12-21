House expected to vote Monday on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package with $600 stimulus checks

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 16: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks out of the House Chamber and talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on December 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Sunday that he expects the chamber to vote Monday on a $US900 COVID-19 stimulus package.

Congressional leaders announced Sunday they had reached a deal on the stimulus package.

The legislation includes $US600 stimulus checks, a $US300-per-week increase in unemployment benefits, and $US300 billion in aid for small businesses.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Democratic leaders in the House expect to vote Monday on a $US900 billion relief package, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Sunday.

“I’m pleased we have reached an agreement on COVID-19 relief and an omnibus, which I expect we’ll pass tomorrow and send to the Senate,” he tweeted. “In order to provide time to prepare the bill for consideration, the House will meet at 6:30 p.m. to consider a one-day continuing resolution.”

A continuing resolution is a stopgap funding bill which would keep the government funded for an extra day. Republicans in the Senate must also approve it, then the measure needs a signature from President Donald Trump to avoid a shutdown of the federal government after midnight.

Congress recently approved a two-day stopgap funding bill to buy more time for stimulus negotiations.

On Sunday afternoon, congressional leaders announced they had reached a long-awaited deal on a COVID-19 relief package after months of tumultuous talks.

“More help is on the way. Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and House finalised an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech. “It would be another major rescue package for the American people.”

Republicans and Democrats fought over many provisions, particularly a liability shield to guard firms from coronavirus-related lawsuits, as well as assistance to states and local governments. Both provisions were left out of the deal.

The compromise plan includes $US600 stimulus checks for many Americans, a $US300-a-week boost to unemployment benefits, and $US300 billion in aid for small businesses via the Paycheck Protection Program.

Top Republicans and Democrats expect swift passage of the legislation on Monday, though no bill text has been released so far.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.