This Beautiful Washington House Could Withstand A Tsunami

The Tsunami House in Camano Island, Washington looks beautiful, but that’s not what makes it special.

“This home was designed with the most stringent disaster FEMA building codes and it’s incredibly safe,” said architect Dan Nelson of Designs Northwest Architects. These are the kinds of things one must consider when building in a high-risk flood area.

The project was started in 2006 and completed last summer.

