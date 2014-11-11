A House Designed By Bill Gates' Architect Is On The Market For $6.5 Million

A glassy four-bedroom home in Sacramento, California has hit the market for $US6.5 million, Curbed reports.
The home was designed by renowned architect Peter Bohlin, who worked on Apple’s iconic glass cube store in New York City, as well as Bill Gates’ massive $US123 million mansion.
This home may not be as iconic as those buildings, but it will be the most expensive home ever sold in Sacramento County if it goes for asking price.
Fans of Gates and Apple store architecture may recognise some features in this house.
The house is located in Sacramento, California. The timber-and-glass design is reminiscent of Bill Gates' Seattle area home.
Here's one of two kitchens in the house -- it's open, with plenty of cabinets and exposed wood beams.
