9 House Democrats are threatening to hold up the $3.5 trillion social-spending package until the infrastructure bill is passed

Nine Democrats may stall the passage of the $3.5 trillion social-spending package, the NYT reported.

They want the infrastructure bill to go through the House and into law first.

Democrats only have a three-seat House majority, so their opposition stalls its consideration.

Nine moderate Democrats are threatening to block the passage of a $3.5 trillion social-spending package until the infrastructure bill gets through the House and is signed into law, The New York Times reported.

They plan on sending a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, saying they won’t vote for a budget resolution that will let the package progress until the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has already been approved by the Senate, passes through the House, The Times reported.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New York is the lead author of the letter.

The opposition of nine people is enough to block consideration of the package, The Times reported, as Democrats have a three-seat majority in the House of Representatives, and the package is a partisan one.

Pelosi had said she wouldn’t bring the infrastructure bill to a House vote until the Senate passed the social policy package, the Times noted, in a bid to appease progressive Democrats most concerned about the social-spending package.

But now the nine moderate Democrats concerned about the infrastructure have rebelled.

The letter says, according to The Times:

“With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at stake, we simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this one-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package.”

“It’s time to get shovels in the ground and people to work.”