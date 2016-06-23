Democrats shout down Paul Ryan during an unprecedented gun-control protest on the Congress floor

House Democrats involved in an unprecedented protest on the House floor shouted down Speaker Paul Ryan as he attempted to bring the group to order.
Democrats conducting a sit-in in an effort to force a vote on gun-control legislation shouted “No bill, no break,” as Ryan appeared to officially scold his Democratic colleagues Wednesday evening.
You can see part of the exchange here:
We can't hear you, @SpeakerRyan. #NoBillNoBreak pic.twitter.com/QsutoVxXsJ
— deray (@deray) June 23, 2016
The protest began early Wednesday. Ryan slammed House Democrats about it on CNN saying, “We don’t agree with that. The Senate already doesn’t agree with that … This is a publicity stunt.”
NOW WATCH: These are some of the things Donald Trump has taken credit for
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.