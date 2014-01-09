Democrats' Odds Of Retaking The House Take Another Brutal Hit

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Nancy Pelosi is not going to be speaker again any time soon.

Democrats’ slim odds of retaking control of the House of Representatives are getting lower by the day.

Multiple reports today suggest that Reps. Mike McIntyre (D-N.C.) and Carolyn McCarthy (D-N.Y.) are planning on retiring instead of running for another term in office.

Democrats should keep control of McCarthy’s seat. She was reelected by a 2-to-1 margin in 2012, and President Barack Obama won her district by double-digits.

But McIntyre’s decision to retire after eight terms in office means that it will be almost impossible for Democrats to keep control of his seat. In 2012, he won reelection by just a few hundred votes out of more than 300,000 cast, and Mitt Romney won his district by 19 points. He was always going to have trouble winning re-election next year.

This comes just a few weeks after another Democrat — Rep. Jim Matheson of Utah — announced his retirement in a seat that Republicans are sure to capture as well.

Democrats always had a near impossible task to retake the House, especially after the catastrophic launch of the federal Obamacare website. But the retirements of Matheson and now McIntyre make it that much harder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.