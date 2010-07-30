BP May Have Broke Law By Signing Scientists To Non-Disclosure Agreements

BP’s controversial-though-legal manoeuvre of paying Gulf scientists to sign a non-disclosure agreement may not be legal after all.



A House committee has condemned this action and called for an investigation, says CNBC.

BP’s scheme involved signing local professors to lucrative $205-an-hour contracts that came with non-disclosure agreements. Professors at Louisiana State University, University of Southern Mississippi and Texas A&M are among those who agreed.

But as we said before, non-disclosure agreements are typical for scientists hired for private research. The government needs to start buying some scientists of its own for the epic legal showdown.

