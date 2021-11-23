Lawmakers subpoena right-wing extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Capitol riot probe

Police use tear gas around Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Rioters broke windows and breached the Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The committee investigating the Capitol riot issued subpoenas to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Letters from the House select committee were addressed to the leaders of both groups.

At least 34 people affiliated with the Proud Boys have been charged in connection to the January 6 riot.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas Tuesday to several right-wing extremists groups connected to the siege. Lawmakers subpoenaed the Proud Boys its leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio; the Oath Keepers and its leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes; and the 1st Amendment Praetorian and its leader Robert Patrick Lewis.

According to the letters, which were viewed by Insider, Rhodes was subpoenaed to sit for a December 14 deposition, Tarrio for December 15, and Lewis for December 16.

“The select committee is seeking information from individuals and organizations reportedly involved with planning the attack, with the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 or with efforts to overturn the results of the election,” Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the select committee, said in a statement Tuesday. “We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack.”

The subpoenas call for the all parties to submit relevant documents by December 7.

Thompson said members of the Proud Boys called for violence leading up to the deadly January 6 insurrection, adding that the Justice Department has indicted at least 34 people affiliated with the group in connection to the riot. In all, more than 700 people have been charged since the siege.

Tarrio is currently serving a five-month sentence in a Washington, DC, detention facility for burning a Black Lives Matter flag after the November presidential election. He requested an early release last week, citing inhumane living conditions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.