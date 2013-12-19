Multistory House Collapses Down A Hill In Rio De Janeiro [VIDEO]

A multi-storied house collapsed down the side of a hill in the favela neighbourhood of Complexo de Alemao amid deadly landslides brought by heavy rains.

The Telegraph reports that up to 20 families in the community have been left homeless, and many more buildings are at the risk of collapse.

A network of more than 100 slums dot on Rio’s hills, and are home to 1.5 million of the city’s seven million residents.

Check it out:

