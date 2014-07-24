Fans Of Apple Store Architecture Will Love This Glassy Seattle Home [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone
Apple architect homeRedfin

A contemporary three-bedroom home by architect Peter Bohlin has hit the market for $US1.39 million, according to Curbed Seattle.

Bohlin is an award-winning architect who previously provided designs for major projects like Seattle City Hall and Pixar Animation’s headquarters.

He’s best known, however, for his work on Apple stores around the world, including the iconic glass cube at New York’s Fifth Avenue and the three-story store in Sydney, Australia.

Like his Apple store designs, this Seattle home features lots of glass and steel features in a beautifully open arrangement.

The 2,930-square-foot home is located in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Seattle.

Enter the home through a natural wood door.

The house is split among three levels, which you can see when you enter.

On the main level, there's an open living and dining area.

Tall ceilings with exposed wood beams give the home a Pacific Northwest feel.

You'll notice that, like many Apple stores, a lot of steel went into designing this home. Wide windows let in plenty of light.

You'll find the kitchen on the other side of the cabinets.

There are lots of options for seating around the fireplace.

One of the three bedrooms is located on this floor.

It has its own private deck.

Back in the living room, you can get a peek at what's upstairs.

Up here, another bedroom takes up the entire floor.

There are no walls to separate this bedroom from the rest of the house.

This sitting area looks out on the living room below.

And if you walk outside, you'll find another beautiful deck with views of the neighbourhood's many trees.

On the lower level, there's a quaint living room.

It, too, has direct access to the outdoors.

There's plenty of nature to be enjoyed from this modern home.

