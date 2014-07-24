Fans Of Apple Store Architecture Will Love This Glassy Seattle Home [PHOTOS]

A contemporary three-bedroom home by architect Peter Bohlin has hit the market for $US1.39 million, according to Curbed Seattle.

Bohlin is an award-winning architect who previously provided designs for major projects like Seattle City Hall and Pixar Animation’s headquarters.

He’s best known, however, for his work on Apple stores around the world, including the iconic glass cube at New York’s Fifth Avenue and the three-story store in Sydney, Australia.

Like his Apple store designs, this Seattle home features lots of glass and steel features in a beautifully open arrangement.

