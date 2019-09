Never mind. The leadership of both the House and Senate is saying that the so-called bipartisan compromise bill is a “non-starter,” accordng to CNBC. Bailout is dead until December, at the earliest. Dow, NASDAQ, S&P 500 all return to negative after brief jump on bailout hope.

