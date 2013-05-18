Know The House Advantage For Popular Casino Games

Casinos have the edge in every game we play.



We know this going in and, for the majority of people, gambling is more for fun.

While mathematical probability can be used to determine the house advantage, players won’t experience that in the short term.

The maths behind the house advantage isn’t realised through a half-hour session, but through thousands of games.

UNLV Gaming compiled a basic chart looking at the house advantage with different games in the casino:

Depending on the game and player, the casino edge may be larger than what the data typically suggests. As you can see from the chart, there are plenty of different house advantages for blackjack with stats based on three types of games when played with perfect basic strategy. The house advantage in those games can be lessened by learning advanced strategy. Similarly, the house advantage may grow based on rule changes like paying 6:5 for blackjack instead of 3:2.

Most games in the casino have a house advantage of somewhere between 0% to 5% with slot machines coming in with a 10% house advantage and Keno figuring in at a whopping 27% house advantage. There are a variety of casino game training apps for mobile phones and computers where we can learn proper strategy in order to minimize the house advantage in certain games. Playing games with a smaller house advantage and learning correct strategy allows our dollars to last longer in the casino which gives us a greater chance of hitting a winning streak in the overall ebb and flow of the games. The purpose of most in a casino is to have fun and playing longer is always more enjoyable than busting out. We’re not here to preach that anyone should only play games with a small house advantage, but it’s definitely smart to take advantage of opportunities when they’re available. This writer generally likes to play games with a small house advantage because it stretches the dollar, but it’s also fun to mix a game with a larger house advantage in to spice up the night. Think of it like adding a little hot sauce to a bite of mashed potatoes.

