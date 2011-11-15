CHART OF THE DAY: One Huge Reason The Stock Market Isn't Cheap...

This is one way of measuring the S&P 500 we haven’t thought of before.

From Naufal Sanaullah’s latest market overview, this chart from TheChartStore.com shows (obviously) how many hours you have to work to buy the S&P. While obviously this measure has improved compared to recent peaks, it’s still WELL above historical standards. Some combination of a falling market or more robust wages is needed to get the number back into line.

chart of the day, moneygame, hours worked to buy s&p 500, nov. 14 2011

