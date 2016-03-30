Here's what the hourglass emoji in Snapchat's latest update means

Paul Szoldra
Snapchat just issued a big update to its app with a bunch of added chat features.

But plenty of people want to know just one thing: What the heck is that hourglass emoji appearing next to some of my friend’s names?

 

It turns out that it’s a warning of sorts. 

If you and your best friend snap each other at least once a day, you start a “snapstreak” that puts a fire emoji next to their name.

Now if it’s going to end, the hourglass emoji will appear to let you know the streak is going to end if you don’t do something about it.

It’s important to note that chats don’t count. You need to send an actual snap to maintain the streak, per Snapchat’s guidelines.

So there ya go. Keep the streak alive.

Happy snapping.

