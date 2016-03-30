Here's what the hourglass emoji in Snapchat's latest update means

Snapchat just issued a big update to its app with a bunch of added chat features.

But plenty of people want to know just one thing: What the heck is that hourglass emoji appearing next to some of my friend’s names?

wtf is the hourglass on snapchat???? what does it mean????!?!?! its stressing me out

— anabella (@allebana456) March 29, 2016

Can someone tell me what the little moving hourglass means on @Snapchat ????⌛️????

— Katie Stewart (@katiestewarttt) March 29, 2016

It turns out that it’s a warning of sorts.

If you and your best friend snap each other at least once a day, you start a “snapstreak” that puts a fire emoji next to their name.

Now if it’s going to end, the hourglass emoji will appear to let you know the streak is going to end if you don’t do something about it.

It’s important to note that chats don’t count. You need to send an actual snap to maintain the streak, per Snapchat’s guidelines.

@xlizroseee Looks like it’s time to send a Snap to keep your Snapstreak alive. Don’t forget to tell your friend too ????.

— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) March 29, 2016

So there ya go. Keep the streak alive.

Happy snapping.

