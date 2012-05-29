An 11-Year-Old Boy Smeared Himself With Blood And Played Dead To Escape A Syrian Massacre

Photo: YouTube/Souria2011archives

An 11-year-old boy survived the Houla massacre by smearing himself in his brother’s blood and playing dead as gunman raided his home and killed six members of his family, reports Martin Chulov of the Guardian.At least 116 people, including 49 children, died in the massacre that began Saturday night when shells started falling on the stronghold of the Free Syria Army in Homs province.



The boy told the Guardian that the gunmen — some dressed in civilian clothes and some in army clothes — arrived in armoured vehicles and tanks at about 3 a.m. and asked for his father, brother and uncle by name.

He stood at the back of the entrance to his home as the gunmen killed his mother, five-year-old sister and one of his brothers. When the men shot at him and missed, the boy put blood on his face “to make them think I’m dead.”

The men then looted the home — taking “three televisions and a computer” — before finding the boy’s father, brother and uncle, and killing them by the entrance.

Although Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has denied responsibility for the massacre and Russia has blamed both Syrian and opposition troops, the boy was convinced who carried out the slaughter.

From the Guardian:

“Why are you asking me who they were? I know who they were. We all know it. They were the regime army and people who fight with them. That is true.”

UN special envoy Kofi Annan is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday. The UN estimates that as many as 10,000 people have died during more than 14 months of violence.

