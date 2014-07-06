The Hottest YouTube Stars Alive!

YouTube Bethany Mota can be seen in ads for YouTube, or for clothing line Aeropostale.

Set aside, for a moment, the funny videos of cats in boxes and kids coming home from the dentist, and you’ll find some other eye-catching YouTube entertainers.

There’s no doubt that many “YouTubers,” as they call themselves, are blessed with a variety of talents — but some are also blessed in the looks department.

With some help from the folks at YouTube, we found the hottest YouTubers, based on number of subscribers, buzzworthiness and, of course, looks.

From expert makeup advice to statistically impossible trick shots to music and musical parodies, these sexy vloggers are doing it all.

