The 7 Hottest Watches At The World's Biggest Watch Show

The world’s biggest watch show is wrapping up in Basel, Switzerland.



Hundreds of watch and jewelry retailers from around the globe showed off their finest goods and newest designs at the fair, called Baselworld.

Ariel Adams, the founder and editor of A Blog to Watch — a website that covers all things timepiece-related — shared his top picks from the show with Business Insider. You can see A Blog to Watch’s complete Baselworld 2013 coverage here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.