The 7 Hottest Watches At The World's Biggest Watch Show

The world’s biggest watch show is wrapping up in Basel, Switzerland.
Hundreds of watch and jewelry retailers from around the globe showed off their finest goods and newest designs at the fair, called Baselworld.
Ariel Adams, the founder and editor of A Blog to Watch — a website that covers all things timepiece-related — shared his top picks from the show with Business Insider. You can see A Blog to Watch’s complete Baselworld 2013 coverage here.
HYT unveiled its second watch, the H2, at Baselworld 2013.
The hybrid watch comes with a black DLC titanium case and an intuitive, fluidic display with transparent architecture.
Just 50 of the watches will be released. While the price has not yet been revealed, Adams wrote he expected it to be about twice as expensive as HYT's original watch, the $45,000 H1.
Hublot's MP-05 'LaFerrari' was developed in tribute to Ferrari's recently revealed hybrid LaFerrari.
The timepiece has a record 50-day power reserve, and has more watchmaking components than any other watch made to date by Hublot, according to the company.
The price has not been released, but it's expected to cost around $300,000, according to Gizmag.
Blancpain released its Tourbillon Carrousel this week.
The watch combines a tourbillon and carrousel, two 'of the major devices aimed at reducing gravity-related effects on the running of the movement,' according to the company.
The wristwatch contains two independent carriages, an external winding crown, and a sapphire crystal case-back.
No price has been released.
The Romain Jerome Moon Orbiter Tourbillon is part of an extremely limited, 25-watch run, according to A Blog to Watch.
The steel casing has sapphire pieces, and spring-loaded pistons in the lugs allow it to lay comfortably against the wrist.
Perhaps the coolest feature is that there's some real moon dust on the dial, according to A Blog to Watch. No price has been released.
Graham's Orrery tourbillon is based on the original planetarian complication invented by watchmaker George Graham in the late 1700s.
The wristwatch contains a centre diamond, engraved gold, and jewels representing the earth, moon, and Mars.
Only 20 pieces will be made, according to A Blog to Watch; no price yet.
Christophe Claret unveiled the Kantharos at this year's Baselworld.
The automatic watch has a cathedral gong that chimes with the changing of each function, and which is visible at 10 o'clock, according to the watchmaker.
It also has a constant-force escapement that reduces timing variations and leads to a more precise product.
The sporty watch will cost around $100,000, according to A Blog to Watch.
Breguet brought a new version of its classic music-playing timepiece to Baselworld.
When a button at 10 o'clock on the watch is pressed, it plays Badinerie, composed by Johann Sebastian Bach as the final movement of his orchestral suite N°2 in B minor, according to Watch Insider.
The watch is made of rose gold, and shows hours, minutes, and seconds. It has a self-winding movement.
No price has been announced.
