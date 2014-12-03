The 12 Hottest Housing Markets In America

The median sale price of a single family home in the US during October was $US193,000, according to RealtyTrac.
That’s a 16% increase from a year ago — the highest since September 2008.
“While price appreciation has leveled off month to month, home prices have increased significantly from a year ago and we expect this trend to continue,” said Craig King, COO of Chase International, in the report.
RealtyTrac published a list of the 12 cities and metros with the fastest year-on-year Home Price Appreciation (HPA) last month. Prices rose by at least 10% in all of these markets in October.
Oct. 2014 Median Sales Price: $US480,000
Oct. 2014 Annual HPA: 10%
Oct. 2013 Annual HPA: -4%
Comment: The median household income in Honolulu is $US73,725, versus $US51,900 nationally.
Source: RealtyTrac
Oct. 2014 Median Sales Price: $US135,000
Oct. 2014 Annual HPA: 11%
Oct. 2013 Annual HPA: -5%
Comment: The cost of living in Tulsa is 4.2% below the national average.
Source: RealtyTrac
Oct. 2014 Median Sales Price: $US127,000
Oct. 2014 Annual HPA: 15%
Oct. 2013 Annual HPA: -4%
Comment: Macy's Inc., Procter & Gamble and The E.W. Scripps Company are some of the major companies headquartered in Cincinnati.
Source: RealtyTrac
Oct. 2014 Median Sales Price: $US114,000
Oct. 2014 Annual HPA: 17%
Oct. 2013 Annual HPA: -2%
Comment: Akron has four times more rubber and plastic businesses than any other city in the country and was the birthplace of companies like Goodyear and Firestone. It calls itself the 'rubber capital of the world.'
Source: RealtyTrac
Oct. 2014 Median Sales Price: $US100,000
Oct. 2014 Annual HPA: 20%
Oct. 2013 Annual HPA: -1%
Comment: Bloomberg Businessweek ranks Dayton as the 20th best city for new college grads to work.
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.