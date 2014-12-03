The 12 Hottest Housing Markets In America

The median sale price of a single family home in the US during October was $US193,000, according to RealtyTrac.

That’s a 16% increase from a year ago — the highest since September 2008.

“While price appreciation has leveled off month to month, home prices have increased significantly from a year ago and we expect this trend to continue,” said Craig King, COO of Chase International, in the report.

RealtyTrac published a list of the 12 cities and metros with the fastest year-on-year Home Price Appreciation (HPA) last month. Prices rose by at least 10% in all of these markets in October.

