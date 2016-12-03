The 25 hottest TV shows around the world right now

AMC Everyone is talking about ‘The Walking Dead.’

There may finally be a way to rank TV shows across all platforms.

Parrot Analytics has developed a tool to measure demand for shows, considering factors like viewing (where data is available), peer-to-peer sharing, social media chatter, viewer-generated ratings, and more. The firm shared with us an exclusive list of the hottest shows around the world from November 1-28.

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” was on top of the pile, scoring higher than ever after the provocative beginning to its seventh season.

HBO finished strong with “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” at two and three.

Then there are a bunch of US network shows, many of which are no doubt streamed on Netflix and the like. A striking six of them are based on DC Comics characters — “The Flash” at 4, “Lucifer” at 7, “Arrow” at 8, “Gotham” at 9, “Legends of Tomorrow” at 13, and “Supergirl” at 20. Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” sneaks in at 21.

The only Asian series on the list were Korean variety show “Running Man” at 15 and Japanese animations “Naruto: Shippuden” at 16 and “One Piece” at 18.

The only digital original series was Netflix’s “Black Mirror” at 24.

These rankings, of course, rely on often tangential data, crunched with a black-box algorithm, but they may be the best we have. Parrot has generated plenty of buzz in the industry, announced partnerships with the likes of BBC and Fox, and made sharp predictions like how Netflix originals would flop in Japan.

www.parrotanalytics.com Parrot looks at this stuff (and yes, that’s ‘Silicon Valley’ in the background).

Here’s the top 25 globally for Nov. 1-28:

1. “The Walking Dead” with 8.0 million demand expressions and 30% growth since October.

AMC’s zombie series won by a long shot, thanks to a ton of social media talk following the provocative opening of season seven in October. Apparently, it’s a global phenomenon.

AMC ‘The Walking Dead’ is just getting stronger.

2. “Game of Thrones” with 5.1 million demand expressions and -4% growth since October.

HBO’s blockbuster is near the top despite its latest season ending five months ago. The show scores particularly high on peer-to-peer streaming during the off-season.

3. “Westworld” with 4.9 million demand expressions and 42% growth since October.

HBO’s newest hit started strong in October and got even stronger in November.

4. “The Flash” with 4.7 million demand expressions and 17% growth since October.

5. “The Big Bang Theory” with 3.9 million demand expressions and 5% growth since October.

6. “Pretty Little Liars” with 3.4 million demand expressions and 5% growth since October.

The network teen drama is, as we’ve already reported, very popular on Netflix.

Freeform ‘Pretty Little Liars’ is still hot during what is supposedly its last season.

7. “Lucifer” with 2.9 million demand expressions and 21% growth since October.

8. “Arrow” with 2.7 million demand expressions and 19% growth since October.

9. “Gotham” with 2.6 million demand expressions and 3% growth since October.

10. “Quantico” with 2.5 million demand expressions and 3% growth since October.

11. “The Vampire Diaries” with 2.2 million demand expressions and 31% growth since October.

The Vampire Diaries screencap ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is supposedly on its last season, too.

12. “Suits” with 2.1 million demand expressions and -20% growth since October.

13. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” with 2.1 million demand expressions and 71% growth since October.

14. “American Horror Story” with 2.1 million demand expressions and -25% growth since October.

15. “Running Man” with 2.1 million demand expressions and 0% growth since October.

16. “Naruto: Shippuden” with 2.0 million demand expressions and -6% growth since October.

17. “How To Get Away With Murder” with 1.9 million demand expressions and 20% growth since October.

18. “One Piece” with 1.9 million demand expressions and 7% growth since October.

19. “Supernatural” with 1.9 million demand expressions and 15% growth since October.

20. “Supergirl” with 1.8 million demand expressions and 42% growth since October.

21. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” with 1.8 million demand expressions and -3% growth since October.

ABC / Agents of SHIELD Marvel sneaks into the top 25 with ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

22. “The Blacklist” with 1.8 million demand expressions and 6% growth since October.

23. “Shameless” with 1.7 million demand expressions and 33% growth since October.

24. “Black Mirror” with 1.7 million demand expressions and 40% growth since October.

25. “Grey’s Anatomy” with 1.7 million demand expressions and -4% growth since October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.