The 24 hottest under-the-radar startups right now

Whitney Wolfe Whitney Wolfe, a cofounder of Tinder and the founder of Bumble.

New York and Silicon Valley are known as popular startup hubs, but there are other US cities that have become home to cool and successful tech companies too.

We’ve compiled a list of 24 of the hottest startups in cities across the US, with a focus on companies growing in flyover states. To do so, we spoke with investors and members on the tech scene.

Though our list includes some big names, it also features fledgling startups, some of which you may not have heard of yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.