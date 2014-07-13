These Are The Hottest New Startups To Watch This Year

A lot of hot new startups have already launched this year.
Business Insider has identified some of the most promising startups that got started in 2014, that have potential to make a dent.
Some of these startups are tackling things like ecommerce, news reading, and making the internet more mainstream.
Yo, at its core, is pretty ridiculous. Sending a 'Yo' to someone merely lets that person know you're thinking about them.
But a few months after launching quietly on April Fools' Day, Yo rocketed to the top of the app store.
It has raised $US1.2 million to date, though, investors have reportedly offered to give Yo more than $US2.5 million.
Glamsquad lets you schedule on-demand hair and makeup appointments. You can kind of think of it as an Uber for beauty services.
If you're scrapped for time, just open up the Glamsquad app or website to schedule a trained stylist to come to you. The only rule is that you need to have your hair washed and wet when the stylist arrives.
Founded this year, Glamsquad has already raised $US1.5 million.
Knozen recently raised $US2.25 million for its iPhone app that lets coworkers rate each other anonymously.
Knozen pits two coworkers against each other and asks a series of questions like, 'Which person is friendlier?' or, 'Who is more conventional?'
Down the road, Knozen hopes to turn the product into a personality API simply so that employers can get a better idea of who someone really is.
Shadow is an alarm clock that helps you record and remember your dreams. It launched a $US50,000 campaign on Kickstarter last September, and raised $US82,577.
Shadow, which launched in alpha earlier this month, will gently wake you up with escalating alarms and then immediately prompt you to either type or speak about your dreams.
Over time, you'll be able to know if your dream is unique or recurring, and if so, how often it happens. You can choose to share your dreams with other people, or keep them totally private.
ThriveOn, a mental health care startup, won the health category at the South by Southwest accelerator competition earlier this year.
ThriveOn is an online and mobile service that offers intake, counseling, and exercises for people with mental health issues. The idea is to make mental health care as easy as other online services by helping patients avoid long wait times, in-person interactions, and costly fees.
When you first sign up, you take the assessment to get a full report of your well-being across five different aspects of mental health: mood, stress, anxiety, body image, and sleep.
Based on your results, you'll choose a personalised program of sessions, all of which have been developed based on methodologies in clinical psychology. Each session is a combination of reading, interactive exercises, mood and behaviour tracking, and weekly feedback from your ThriveOn coach.
As you continue to use the program, you'll be able to track your progress and learn how your thoughts and behaviours affect your mental health.
ThriveOn is currently part of Rock Health, an organisation that funds and supports startups trying to transform health care. It's launching its full program this summer.
Splice helps electronic dance music creators save, share, collaborate, and remix music by working alongside professional music creation tools like Ableton Live.
For one, Splice offers musicians access to all of their revisions in the cloud. With Splice, you can access your entire revision history -- a feature that isn't possible with Ableton Live and ProTools.
Splice is a downloadable client for your computer. Once you create your tracks in Ableton Live, the majority of your future interactions between with music will happen on the web.
Splice also aims to help artists better understand the building blocks, or DNA, of a song. Splice lets musicians see and analyse each specific element of a track, be it a MIDI, a clip, a musical instrument, etc.
Splice, founded by Steve Martocci and Matt Aimonetti, has raised $US2.8 million to date.
Inside.com, a mobile-first news reader, launched to much fanfare earlier this year. The idea is to change the way you find and read news on your smartphone.
It's full of external links and story summaries. Readers can follow certain topics like 'Google,' 'Technology,' and even 'Wonder Woman.'
Inside.com recently added push notifications and launched for Android.
Secret is one of the latest social app to go viral, and it's filled with a boatload of Silicon Valley insights and rumours.
The app, which launched earlier this year, was founded by ex-Googlers David Mark Byttow and Chrys Bader.
The idea behind Secret is to let you share anonymously with your friends. It's kind of like secret-sharing app Whisper, but the difference is that all of the secrets are from your friends, or a friend of a friend. With Whisper, you see secrets from anyone and everyone. And it's truly anonymous.
Secret has raised $US11.3 million to date.
Meh is a daily deals site that sells one product every 24 hours. It's the first ecommerce product from a new startup called Mediocre Labs.
Meh is not your traditional daily deals site, in that its pretty wacky and unorthodox.
Meh, which has been live since July 9, sells things like speaker docks, Roombas, and cell phone cases.
Prior to starting Mediocre Labs, founder Matt Rutledge sold his company to Amazon for $US110 million in 2010. The company currently employs 35 people.
BRCK is a durable, modern router that helps people connect to the internet no matter where they are.
It can connect to multiple networks, and serve as a hub for local devices. It can even survive a power outage, meaning that you can still access the internet even if you don't have electricity.
The first shipments for BRCK, which raised $US172,107 via Kickstarter, are on July 17.
