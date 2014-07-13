These Are The Hottest New Startups To Watch This Year

ThriveOn, a mental health care startup, won the health category at the South by Southwest accelerator competition earlier this year.

ThriveOn is an online and mobile service that offers intake, counseling, and exercises for people with mental health issues. The idea is to make mental health care as easy as other online services by helping patients avoid long wait times, in-person interactions, and costly fees.

When you first sign up, you take the assessment to get a full report of your well-being across five different aspects of mental health: mood, stress, anxiety, body image, and sleep.

Based on your results, you'll choose a personalised program of sessions, all of which have been developed based on methodologies in clinical psychology. Each session is a combination of reading, interactive exercises, mood and behaviour tracking, and weekly feedback from your ThriveOn coach.

As you continue to use the program, you'll be able to track your progress and learn how your thoughts and behaviours affect your mental health.

ThriveOn is currently part of Rock Health, an organisation that funds and supports startups trying to transform health care. It's launching its full program this summer.