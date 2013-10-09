The 9 Hottest Tech Startups In Las Vegas Right Now

Jillian D'Onfro

Sin City wants to transform itself into Startup City.

Or, at least that’s what Zappos’ CEO Tony Hsieh wants for Las Vegas. Hsieh has invested $350 million of his own fortune (Amazon bought Zappos in 2009 for almost a billion dollars) into a grand plan to revitalize downtown Las Vegas into the perfect location for technology start-ups, co-working space and the arts.

These startups are some of the latest and greatest that have stepped up to the plate to fulfil his dream of a startup culture amid the strip clubs and casinos.

Romotive: Creating affordable personal robots by combining smartphones with mobile bases .

Why You Should Care: Romotive's mission is simple, but sweet: To make people's lives better with awesome robots. You've got to get behind that.

Read more:Romotive

Year Founded: 2011

Founders: Keller Rinaudo, Phu Nguyen, Peter Seid

Number of Employees: 16

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Funding: $6.5 million total, with its most recent round of funding led by Sequoia Capital and including Crunchfund, Ron Conway's SV Angel, and Felicis Ventures.

TicketCake: Giving people a way to order tickets online without the high fees.

Why You Should Care: If you've ever purchased tickets online, you've experienced the frustration of through-the-roof processing fees, so if this 'fan friendly' site can avoid them, then A+.

Read more:TicketCake

Year Founded: 2010

Founders: Dylan Jorgensen, Joe Henroid, Jacqueline Jensen

Number of Employees: 3

Location: Las Vegas

Funding: TicketCake received funding from the VegasTech Fund.

Bluefields: A platform for sports teams and players online.

Bluefields founder Andrew Crump at 500 Startups Demo Day

Why You Should Care: If you've ever been on a sports team, you know what sort of a disorganized mess they can dissolve into. Bluefields wants to help by allowing you and your teammates to easily send schedules, share pictures, track game results, and more.

Read more: Bluefields

Year Founded: 2010

Founders: Andrew Crump

Number of Employees: 7

Location: Las Vegas, from England

Funding: $1.23 million, including from White Star Capital, 500 Startups, and Ballpark Ventures

Fandeavor: A marketplace for fans to buy curated sports travel packages and gameday experiences.

Why You Should Care:Fandeavor allows everyday sports fans to turn into VIPs.

Year Founded: 2011

Founders: Tom Ellingson, Dean Curtis.

Number of Employees: 5

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Funding: $525,000, largely from the VegasTech Fund.

Moveline: Making life easier for people who are moving by helping them get organised, compare prices, and make decisions.

Why You Should Care:Moveline makes long-distance moves much less stressful and cost effective, so you can focus on the excitement of arriving in a new place.

Read more: Moveline

Year Founded: 2011

Founders: Frederick Cook and Kelly Eidson

Number of Employees: 13

Location: Las Vegas, NV (as of this year)

Funding: $1.5 million in series seed from ffVC, Lowercase Capital, Quotidian Ventures, David Tisch's Box Group and 500 Startups

Quarterly: Sign up to receive curated, physical gifts from influential or interesting people by mail.

Why You Should Care: Quarterly's list of contributors is both quirky and fun, and includes Pharrell Williams, the gentlemen from Cool Hunting, and BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY!

Read more: Quarterly

Year Founded: 2011

Founders: Zach Frechette

Number of Employees: Unknown

Location: Las Vegas, as of this year

Funding: $2.2 million in Series A funding from the likes of True Ventures, SV Angel, Alexis Ohanian, and Collaborative Fund.

Zirtual: an invite-only virtual concierge service connecting busy people with dedicated personal assistants.

Why You Should Care: One perk of Zirtual's service is that it's flexible: The company offers flat rate, monthly plans that require no long-term commitment and unlimited requests.

Read more: Zirtual

Year Founded: 2011

Founder: Maren Kate

Number of Employees: 12

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Funding: $2 million in Series A from Tony Hsieh, Vegas TechFund, and Mayfield Fund.

Wildfang: A fashion company that provides a place for women to find and purchase menswear-inspired clothing.

Why You Should Care:In the saturated online retail space, Wildfang stands out for its unique approach to women's clothing.

Startup: Wildfang

Year Founded: 2013

Founders: Julia Parsley and Emma Mcilroy

Number of Employees: Unknown

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Funding: Wildfang has had a venture fund round by VegasTech Ventures.

Wedgies: Giving users a quick way to aggregate data through easily constructed questionnaires.

Why You Should Care: Wedgies simple 'one question, two answers' format make it a great way to get real-time information real quick.

Year Founded: 2012

Founders: Jimmy Jacobson

Number of Employees: 5

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Funding: $500,000 in initial seed funding

