The 9 Hottest Tech Startups In Las Vegas Right Now

Sin City wants to transform itself into Startup City.
Or, at least that’s what Zappos’ CEO Tony Hsieh wants for Las Vegas. Hsieh has invested $350 million of his own fortune (Amazon bought Zappos in 2009 for almost a billion dollars) into a grand plan to revitalize downtown Las Vegas into the perfect location for technology start-ups, co-working space and the arts.
These startups are some of the latest and greatest that have stepped up to the plate to fulfil his dream of a startup culture amid the strip clubs and casinos.
Why You Should Care: Romotive's mission is simple, but sweet: To make people's lives better with awesome robots. You've got to get behind that.
Read more:Romotive
Year Founded: 2011
Founders: Keller Rinaudo, Phu Nguyen, Peter Seid
Number of Employees: 16
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Funding: $6.5 million total, with its most recent round of funding led by Sequoia Capital and including Crunchfund, Ron Conway's SV Angel, and Felicis Ventures.
Why You Should Care: If you've ever purchased tickets online, you've experienced the frustration of through-the-roof processing fees, so if this 'fan friendly' site can avoid them, then A+.
Read more:TicketCake
Year Founded: 2010
Founders: Dylan Jorgensen, Joe Henroid, Jacqueline Jensen
Number of Employees: 3
Location: Las Vegas
Funding: TicketCake received funding from the VegasTech Fund.
Why You Should Care: If you've ever been on a sports team, you know what sort of a disorganized mess they can dissolve into. Bluefields wants to help by allowing you and your teammates to easily send schedules, share pictures, track game results, and more.
Read more: Bluefields
Year Founded: 2010
Founders: Andrew Crump
Number of Employees: 7
Location: Las Vegas, from England
Funding: $1.23 million, including from White Star Capital, 500 Startups, and Ballpark Ventures
Why You Should Care:Fandeavor allows everyday sports fans to turn into VIPs.
Year Founded: 2011
Founders: Tom Ellingson, Dean Curtis.
Number of Employees: 5
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Funding: $525,000, largely from the VegasTech Fund.
Moveline: Making life easier for people who are moving by helping them get organised, compare prices, and make decisions.
Why You Should Care:Moveline makes long-distance moves much less stressful and cost effective, so you can focus on the excitement of arriving in a new place.
Read more: Moveline
Year Founded: 2011
Founders: Frederick Cook and Kelly Eidson
Number of Employees: 13
Location: Las Vegas, NV (as of this year)
Funding: $1.5 million in series seed from ffVC, Lowercase Capital, Quotidian Ventures, David Tisch's Box Group and 500 Startups
Quarterly: Sign up to receive curated, physical gifts from influential or interesting people by mail.
Why You Should Care: Quarterly's list of contributors is both quirky and fun, and includes Pharrell Williams, the gentlemen from Cool Hunting, and BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY!
Read more: Quarterly
Year Founded: 2011
Founders: Zach Frechette
Number of Employees: Unknown
Location: Las Vegas, as of this year
Funding: $2.2 million in Series A funding from the likes of True Ventures, SV Angel, Alexis Ohanian, and Collaborative Fund.
Zirtual: an invite-only virtual concierge service connecting busy people with dedicated personal assistants.
Why You Should Care: One perk of Zirtual's service is that it's flexible: The company offers flat rate, monthly plans that require no long-term commitment and unlimited requests.
Read more: Zirtual
Year Founded: 2011
Founder: Maren Kate
Number of Employees: 12
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Funding: $2 million in Series A from Tony Hsieh, Vegas TechFund, and Mayfield Fund.
Wildfang: A fashion company that provides a place for women to find and purchase menswear-inspired clothing.
Why You Should Care:In the saturated online retail space, Wildfang stands out for its unique approach to women's clothing.
Startup: Wildfang
Year Founded: 2013
Founders: Julia Parsley and Emma Mcilroy
Number of Employees: Unknown
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Funding: Wildfang has had a venture fund round by VegasTech Ventures.
Why You Should Care: Wedgies simple 'one question, two answers' format make it a great way to get real-time information real quick.
Year Founded: 2012
Founders: Jimmy Jacobson
Number of Employees: 5
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Funding: $500,000 in initial seed funding
