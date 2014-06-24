The 12 Hottest Startups In Africa

Startups in Silicon Valley usually get all the attention, but there’s a slew of startups in Africa that are aiming to effect change in the continent.

In fact, there are now more than 90 tech hubs in across Africa, according to the World Bank. These startups are tackling issues like education, connectivity, and transportation.

In 2013, U.S. investors poured more money into African startups than any other year, according to CrunchBase.

