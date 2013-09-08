The 20 Hottest Startup Hubs In America

Silicon Valley is the most famous place for startups to thrive, but it’s far from the only one. A

recent reportfrom the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation took a look at what areas of the United States had the highest density of high-tech startups.

It broke down which metro areas have seen a rapid rise in the number of startups, and which are coasting on a strong base. Silicon Valley’s dominance isn’t surprising, but perhaps more so is the rapid rise of places like Kansas City, Portland, and Salt Lake City.

Interestingly, the strongest influence on startup density isn’t a strong research university in the area, but a concentration of established companies that help spin them off.

