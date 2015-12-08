The 25 hottest startup CEOs in America

ClassPass ClassPass CEO Payal Kadakia

There’s no shortage of hot startups.

To stand out, startup CEOs are getting creative by launching innovative products and raising tons of money — and they have got the world talking.

We’ve found the CEOs of some of the hottest startups in the US. We picked the CEOs by buzz, accounting for things like how much money their company raised and how much they have been in the news.

For the purpose of this list, we defined a startup as a private tech company. We included only US-based startups that have taken venture-capital funding and have not yet IPO’d or been acquired.

Did we miss a buzzy startup CEO? Let us know in the comments.

Lauren Browning contributed to an earlier version of this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.