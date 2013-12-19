These Are The 25 Hot Skills That Will Get You Hired

LinkedIn just released a list of the 25 hottest skills that got people hired on the networking site this year. More than half of the skills on the list are related to tech.

For example, Perl, Python, Ruby, C, C++, and Java development are all computer and Web programming skills. Cloud and distributed computing means getting multiple computers working together to solve big problems. User interface design often refers to designing websites or apps. Database software powers most of the tech you use on a daily basis.

Check out the full list of skills:

