This College Hacker Asked Facebook For The Hottest Silicon Valley Startups -- Here's Who Made The Cut

Name: Nextdoor

Date founded: 2010

Company size: 60 employees

Financing: In October, Nextdoor recieved $US60 million in funding from the likes of Greylock Partners, Benchmark, and Kleiner Perkins, bringing the company to a total of $US100 million raise.

Why we like it: Nextdoor hopes to make neighborhoods stronger and safer and has over 22,000 using it around the country so far.

But the words of David Sze, an early investor in Facebook, Pandora, and LinkedIn, who wrote Nextdoor a $US15 million dollar check on behalf of Greylock Partners, might be the best sign: 'It has all the hallmarks of being the next great massively valued social network. I see every social network that comes out. I've sorted through all of them and passed on most of them.'