The 10 Hottest Selling Cars In America During April

Vince Veneziani
Photo: Nrbelex from flickr

Thanks to incentives and a rebound in the economy, the American auto industry is back.

General Motors has even pretended to pay back the money it owes taxpayers and Ford continues to kill it as the months come and go. The former Titan, Toyota, has obviously stumbled.

But what are Americans actually buying? Has Toyota’s safety problems put a damper on its sales? We used Edmunds.com’s April list to find out (April just ended – too soon to tell).Note: MSRP denotes cost of base model.

10. Honda CR-V: 16,661 / MSRP: $21,545

9. Ford Fusion: 17,455 units / MSRP: $19,695

8. Ford Escape: 18,098 units / MSRP: $21,020

7. Hyundai Sonata: 18,537 units / MSRP: $19,195

6. Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 23,153 units / MSRP: $20,850

5. Honda Civic: 24,421 units / MSRP: $15,455

4. Toyota Corolla: 25,932 units / MSRP: $15,450

3. Toyota Camry: 26,259 units / MSRP: $19,395

2. Honda Accord: 29,311 units / MSRP: $21,055

1. Ford F-150: 30,191 units / MSRP: $21,820

