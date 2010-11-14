The 10 Hottest Selling Cars In America

car

Although October is usually a slow selling month for cars, according to cars.com, a few automakers had record selling months and many sold more cars than a typical October. Major car companies like Ford, Honda, and Nissan all saw higher sales in October 2010 than in 2009.Here are the cars.com best selling cars in America in the month of October. American made cars make the list four times, including three pick-up trucks.

#10 Dodge Ram: 17,316

#9 Ford Fusion: 17,362

#8 Hyundai Sonata: 17,505

#7 Honda CR-V: 18,040

#6 Toyota Corolla: 18,636

#5 Nissan Altima: 18,978

#4 Honda Accord: 24,334

#3 Toyota Camry: 25,014

#2 Chevy SIlverado: 34,283

#1 Ford F-Series: 49,041

