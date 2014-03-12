The 11 Hottest Pre-IPO Enterprise Startups

YouTube Dropbox CEO Drew Houston

If you asked your average techies what they think of enterprise tech, you’re likely to get a dismissive yawn.

The same can’t be said for investors.

Venture capitalists and Wall Street alike have pumped hundreds of millions of dollars over the last few years into companies making the next generation of hardware and software powering our cloud-based future.

From storage makers that will let you run any application from any device to open-source companies powering the big data revolution, these are the companies that have everyone — Silicon Valley and Wall Street alike — excited for their initial public offerings.

