RANKED: The 15 Hottest Pre-IPO Adtech Startups Right Now

The adtech business is heating up in terms of IPOs and acquisitions. Half a dozen adtech companies have staged public offerings recently, with varying levels of success.
Skip straight to our ranking >
In the last year or so we’ve seen IPOs from Millennial Media, which raised $US130 million, Tremor Video ($75 million), YuMe ($46 million), Rocket Fuel ($116 million), Marin Software ($105 million) and Criteo ($190 million).
On top of that, the sector is ripe for buyouts: Twitter just acquired MoPub for $US350 million in stock. AOL acquired Adap.tv for $US405 million.
Rumours are circulating heavily that AppNexus, the big New York ad server which serves both buyers and sellers, will stage an IPO sometime soon. Mobile ad company Flurry has said it will eventually be required to do so.
We decided to look at some of the hotter companies subject to IPO (or at least big exit deal) rumours right now. We’re not saying all these companies will file IPOs. But we are saying they’re ripe for “liquidity events” (big financial deals) of one sort or another.
Our data comes from Crunchbase, LinkedIn, our own reporting and that of other business publications. We’ve ranked the companies by employee headcount.
CEO: Skip Brand
Estimated revenues: unknown
Employees: 30
Total venture funding: $US33 million
Comment: Martini is one of the more interesting digital advertising plays: it concentrates exclusively on publishers that serve the wealthy. The company offers full-service marketing in web display, video, mobile, and social. It has a sponsored content partnership with Forbes.
CEO: Zain Jaffer
Estimated revenues: unknown.
Employees: 35
Total venture funding: $US8.5 million
Comment: Vungle is at the nexus of the two hottest trends in adtech right now, mobile and video: The company has an in-app mobile video platform which allows developers to display video trailers in their apps. Its backers include Google Ventures and AOL Ventures.
CEO: Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan
Estimated revenues: $US20 million
Employees: 45
Total venture funding: $US20.5 million
Comment: Drawbridge is a mobile ad buying platform for cross-device targeting, the task of figuring out if the person who just searched for sushi on a mobile phone is the same person who was shopping for shoes from a laptop 2 minutes prior. This will be a big year for Drawbridge as it attempts to scale up and prove its targeting model. Clients include Expedia, Groupon, HotelTonight, Square, and Kabam. She tempted Daryl McNutt, who left an svp position at BrightRoll, to join as vp/Marketing. Drawbridge has taken total venture funding of $US20.5 million.
CEO: Dipanshu Sharma
Estimated revenues: $US30-45 million
Employees: 70-plus
Total venture funding: $US15 million
Comment: We believe xAd is profitable. Its clients include Macy's, Home Depot (direct) and YP. xAd also gets revenue from platform partners using xAd for their long tail. More importantly, xAd recently became the exclusive third-party provider of search and display mobile ads for Waze, Google's new mobile traffic mapping app.
CEO: Yoav Izhar-Prato
Estimated revenues: Unknown
Employees: 116
Total venture funding: $US12 million
Comment: CEO has claimed that Kenshoo handles $US25 billion in spending through its search, local marketing, and social media platforms. Kenshoo is also one of Facebook's FBX ad exchange partners. Kenshoo is probably one of Facebook's bigger ad spending clients, judging by the fact that Facebook vp/advertising and global operations David Fischer turned up at its conference recently.
CEO: Yaron Galai
Estimated revenues: $US130 million
Employees: 140
Total venture funding: $US64 million
Comment: This content-recommendation company has hired a CFO with IPO experience although a filing is not expected this year. The Israeli press values Outbrain at $US1 billion.
CEO: Simon Khalaf
Estimated revenues: $US100 million
Employees: 150
Total venture funding: $US50.5 million
Comment: 'I consider an IPO an entrance,' CEO Simon Khalaf told us. 'We don't have a choice, our volume is too high and our scale is too big for anyone to absorb us.'
CEO: Murthy Nukala
Estimated revenues: unknown
Employees: 150
Total venture funding: $US119 million
Comment: Adchemy has raised a staggering sum of money from investors. But it is one of the quietest adtech companies out there. Backers include Accenture and Microsoft. The Foster City, Calif.-based company has reportedly spent spent eight years trying to create a simple process for buying, selling, and managing keyword search campaigns.
CEO: Jan Rezab
Estimated revenues: $US25 million
Employees: 180
Total venture funding: $US8 million
Comment: Socialbakers 'would be profitable immediately if we were not investing in scale, growth and international,' Rezab tells us. The company is growing its offices in New York and San Francisco (it's based in Prague). SB also has 1,500 clients, including Nestle, Nissan, HP and eBay.
CEO: Frank Addante
Estimated revenues: unknown
Employees: 250
Total venture funding: $US51 million
Comment: Said to be profitable. Rumoured to be considered a potential Yahoo acquisition. For the last couple of years, Addante has made trips to New York to show interested parties a slide deck about Rubicon's scale and power. He doesn't need to do that, of course, because everyone in the business knows how big Rubicon's ad network is: It's ranked No.1 in overall monthly ad reach by Quantcast, ahead of Google. Rubicon is a company that, like AppNexus, might be too big to do anything other than file an IPO.
CEO: Mike Cassidy
Estimated revenues: $US200 million
Employees: 285
Total venture funding: $US40 million
Comment: Undertone is an unusual company in adtech in that it is not concerned so much with automating the process. Rather, it has a creative, media and tech platform that allows advertisers to create one video campaign that will work across all screens. The company tells us it expects to employ 320 by the end of the year and rise to 450 next year. CEO Cassidy says Undertone has been profitable since it was bootstrapped at its founding in 2002. He doesn't rule out an IPO, but says it's 'better to be a private company today.'
CEO: Tim Cadogan
Estimated revenues: $US135 million
Employees: 300
Total venture funding: $US75.5 million
Comment: Positions itself as a software-as-a-service platform company that offers ad serving, real-time bidding buying, and publishers. Company says it is profitable and Cadogan tells us he declines to rule out an IPO. The company has taken so much venture funding, however, that a non-IPO exit would require a massive valuation attached to it considering the company's current revenues.
CEO: Rajeev Goel
Estimated revenues: unknown
Employees: 380
Total venture funding: $US63 million
Comment: PubMatic offers publishers a real-time bidding media sales platform. Hired a CFO with IPO experience in late 2011, and mentioned that in a press release. Hmm.
CEO: Brian O'Kelley
Estimated revenues: Greater than $US50 million.
Employees: 500
Total venture funding: $US141 million
Comment: AppNexus handles at least $US700 million in adspend a year, and probably greater than that at this point. Given the size of its employee headcount, the publicly cited revenue number of $US50 million-plus seems very low. The company is such a big handler of online ads that it may be too big to be acquired, which is why it is the subject of constant IPO rumours.
CEO: Naveen Tewari
Estimated revenues: $US372 million
Employees: 900
Total venture funding: $US220 million
Comment: InMobi now has about 900 employees, making it one of the largest mobile ad business that has not gone public. Our back-of-the-envelope maths suggests InMobi's annual revenues could be ~$372 million annually. IDC puts InMobi's U.S. revenue alone at ~$40 million. Note that the company is not likely to be profitable, based on its employee base and this revenue estimate.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.