PRESENTING: The 30 Hottest Athletes Going Into The Summer Olympics

Lolo Jones kicked off the Olympic frenzy this week by saying that keeping her virginity is “harder than training for the Olympics.”But wth just two months until the festivities kick off in London, Jones isn’t the only star ready to hit it big.

We picked 30 up-and-comers and returning superstars who meet two key criteria:

1. Everyone will be talking about in them once the Games roll around.

2. They’re easy on the eyes.

These are the people you’ll want to watch for in London.

Stephanie Rice, swimming (Australia)

Age: 23

Event: 200m individual medley

Medal?: She won gold in Beijing, but she's coming off a shoulder surgery that might hinder her chances.

James Magnussen, swimming (Australia)

Age: 21

Event: 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and a relay or two

Medal?: He's probably the best sprint freestyle swimmer in the world, so he should grab at least one. Plus his nickname is 'The Missile.'

Lolo Jones, track and field (USA)

Age: 29

Event: 100m hurdles

Medal?: It's iffy. She was the fastest in Beijing before tripping on a hurdle, but she didn't even qualify for the World Championships last year.

Kevin Durant, basketball (USA)

Age: 23

Event: Basketball.

Medal?: The US is the heavy favourite to win gold, and with Ricky Rubio out for Spain, that seems likely.

Darya Klishina, track and field (Russia)

Age: 21

Event: Long jump

Medal?: She's a longshot. She only came in 7th in last year's World Championships.

Neymar, soccer (Brazil)

Age: 20

Event: Soccer

Medal?: Brazil has never won an Olympic soccer tournament, and it really annoys them. They're the favourites, and Neymar is their flashiest, best player.

Alex Morgan, soccer (USA)

Age: 22

Event: Soccer

Medal?: The US brings back basically the same team that won silver at the World Cup last summer. They'll fight it out with Japan, Brazil, and Sweden for gold.

Usain Bolt, track and field (Jamaica)

Age: 25

Event: 100m, 200m

Medal?: Probably gold, he's Usain Bolt.

Larissa and Juliana

Age: 30 and 28

Event: Beach volleyball

Medal?: They're poised to win gold after winning it all at the 2011 World's.

Tom Daley, diving (UK)

Age: 18

Event: 10m platform

Medal?: He has a shot. He came in 5th in last year's World Championships, and won the World's in 2009.

Leryn Franco, javelin (Paraguay)

Age: 30

Event: Javelin

Medal?: She almost came in last at the 2008 Olympics. So probably not.

David Beckham, soccer (UK)

Age: 37

Event: Soccer

Medal?: Well, he has to be selected to the team first (all indications are that he will). But after that the UK is probably behind Brazil, Spain, Germany, and maybe even Mexico in the medal race.

Hope Solo, soccer (USA)

Age: 30

Event: Soccer

Medal?: Probably. It'll be between USA, Japan, Sweden, and Brazil.

Michael Phelps, swimming (USA)

Age: 26

Event: A bunch, but not the eight events he won in Beijing

Medal?: Phelps has still got it (he won four golds at last year's World Championships). So you can put him down for multiple medals.

Allyson Felix, track and field (USA)

Age: 26

Event: 100m, 200m, 4x400m relay

Medal?: The US is awesome at the 4x400 relay. If she makes that team, she should win gold.

Ryan Lochte, swimming (USA)

Age: 27

Event: Lots. He swim six races at last year's World Championships.

Medal?: Multiple golds. He's the world record holder in the 200 IM, so that seems like a shoe-in.

Maria Sharapova, tennis (Russia)

Age: 25

Event: Tennis

Medal?: She's No. 2 in the world, so she'll be favourite to make the medal stand.

Serge Ibaka, basketball (Spain)

Age: 22

Event: Basketball

Medal?: Spain is the favourite to win silver, behind the US.

Natalie Coughlin, swimming (USA)

Age: 29

Event: 100m backstroke, various relays

Medal?: Her best chance at gold is if she makes the US women's 4x100 medley relay team.

Yohan Blake, track and field (Jamaica)

Age: 22

Event: 100m, 200m

Medal?: He's probably the biggest threat to Usain Bolt. He won the 2011 World Championships, and has posted his fastest times in the 100 and 200 in the last eight months.

Christina Vukicevic, track and field (Norway)

Age: 24

Event: Hurdles

Medal?: It's unlikely. She's never won a medal at an Olympics or World Championship

Ricky Berens, swimming (USA)

Age: 24

Event: 200m freestyle

Medal?: He isn't the favourite. But he beat both Phelps and Lochte one-on-one earlier this year.

Jessica Ennis, track and field (UK)

Age: 26

Event: Heptathlon

Medal?: She's the favourite to win the all-around track event, plus she'll have the hometown fans behind her.

Tyson Gay, track and field (USA)

Age: 29

Event: 100m, and only that

Medal?: This one of the US's best sprinters last chance at Olympic glory, but Bolt and Blake might be too young and too fast.

Caroline Wozniacki tennis (Denmark)

Age: 21

Event: tennis

Medal?: Woz has never won a Grand Slam title. If she wins the Olympics, it'll be her biggest career achievement. She has as good a shot as anyone.

Matt Grevers, swimming (USA)

Age: 27

Event: 200m backstroke

Medal?: Not too likely. His last big win in an individual event was the silver in the 200m backstroke at the 2008 Olympics.

Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh, volleyball (USA)

Age: 34 and 33

Event: Beach volleyball

Medal?: They've been out of the spotlight for a while, so a medal is not a guarantee. They've yet to even qualify.

Bernard Tomic, tennis (Australia)

Age: 19

Event: Tennis

Medal?: The Olympics is where young guys can come out of nowhere and introduce themselves on the world stage. Tomic may not win a medal, but he can certainly make a run the way Fernando Gonzalez did in 2008.

Hunger Games edition: Brady Ellison, archery (USA)

Some people think archery is going to be the breakout sport of the 2012 Olympics because of The Hunger Games.

If that's the case (we sort of doubt it), you should follow Brady Ellison, the best US archer.

Hunger Games edition: Khatuna Lorig, archery (USA)

She taught Jennifer Lawrence how to shoot arrows for The Hunger Games.

She earned bronze at the 1992 Olympics, but is a long-shot to win a medal in London.

