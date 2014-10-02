The Hottest New Ski Homes In The World

The upside of dropping temps is undoubtedly the anticipation of tearing through fresh powder. The sexiest spaces to call home base while you’re at it? Right this way.

A Modern mountain hideaway in Telluride, Colorado:

Price: $US10,495,000

Size: 9,406 square feet

Key selling points: This Telluride mansion may be just steps from the ski slopes, but with perks like a steam shower, elevator, wine cellar, and hot tub, tearing yourself away from the comforts of home will be no easy task.

Listing:Sotheby’s

A mountain contemporary home in Promontory, Utah:

_

Price: $US4,995,994Size: 9,491 square feetKey selling points: Why buy one ski home when you can have two? The main house boasts one of Park City’s largest all-stone decks, multiple wet bars, and a gourmet kitchen, and a guest house with its own, yeah, you guessed it — wet bar.Listing: Christie’s

A Woodlands log home in Whistler, British Columbia:

Price: $US6,987,898

Size: 5,000 square feet

Key selling points: This ski-in, ski-out woodlands home only looks rustic. A geothermal radiant heating system, climate-controlled wine cellar, and zoned cooling make it perfect for the most sophisticated of skiers.

Listing: The Whistler

A modern ski chalet in Rhone-Alps, France:

Price: Upon request

Size: 10,763 square feet

Key selling points: This French ski chalet strikes the perfect balance between a sleek modern aesthetic and a cozy cabin vibe, with smooth marble flooring and flawless woodwork. Bonus points for the indoor pool, gym, and well-kept gardens.

Listing: Propriétiés de Megève

A sleek Patagonian compound in Rio Negro, Argentina:

Price: Upon request

Size: 16,000 square feet

Key selling points: Don’t be fooled by the green lawns — this Patagonian country club home is minutes from an international ski resort, and will satisfy the most accomplished outdoorsman with offerings like extensive polo grounds, fly fishing sites, and golf courses just minutes away.

Listing: Christie’s

More From Details:

The 9 Best New Hotels with Killer Views

14 Healthiest Snack Foods to Buy

5 Foods That Make You Look Younger

Your Complete Fall Style Cheat Sheet

Should You Try LeBron’s Low-Carb Diet?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.