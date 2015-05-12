25 hot Los Angeles startups you need to watch

Laurel + Wolf Laurel & Wolf will send the best local interior designers to makeover your home.

Los Angeles may be a few hundred miles south of Silicon Valley, but it’s a hub brimming with up-and-coming tech startups.

We’ve compiled a list of 25 of the hottest startups in the Los Angeles area. To do so, we spoke with investors, employees, journalists, and active members of the city’s tech scene.

Though our list includes some big names, it also features young startups, some of which you may not have heard of yet.

