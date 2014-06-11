These Are The 9 Hottest Startups In Los Angeles

The tech scene in Los Angeles has been heating up lately.

Disney bought Maker Studios for $US950 million, Facebook bought Oculus VR for $US2 billion, and Apple recently scooped up Beats for $US3.2 billion. Meanwhile, ad tech startup Rubicon recently went public.

Throughout all of Los Angeles, there are 892 startups, according to an open source map called Represent.La.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.