These Are The 9 Hottest Startups In Los Angeles

The tech scene in Los Angeles has been heating up lately.
Disney bought Maker Studios for $US950 million, Facebook bought Oculus VR for $US2 billion, and Apple recently scooped up Beats for $US3.2 billion. Meanwhile, ad tech startup Rubicon recently went public.
Throughout all of Los Angeles, there are 892 startups, according to an open source map called Represent.La.
Tastemade launched back in 2012 to help connect the world through food. People commonly refer to Tastemade as the YouTube of food because it offers a a bunch of original video about cooking.
Earlier this year, TV personality Ryan Seacrest made a deal with the startup to develop new food and lifestyle TV programming.
Employees: 40
Funding: $US10 million
Inside.com, a mobile-first news reader, launched to much fanfare earlier this year. The idea is to change the way you find and read news on your smartphone.
It's full of external links and story summaries. Readers can follow certain topics like 'Google,' 'Technology,' and even 'Wonder Woman.'
Employees: 15
Funding: Left over money from his venture-backed startup Mahalo. BlackBerry is also an investor.
Dollar Shave Club initially launched as an online subscription service that sends men shaving gear and other toiletries. Since launching in 2012, Dollar Shave Club has attracted 650 customers who pay anywhere from $US1 to $US9 a month for a selection of razors.
Last year, Dollar Shave Club launched a butt-wipe product called One Wipe Charlies. Within a month of launching, Dollar Shave Club had sold 20,000 butt wipes.
Employees: 40
Funding: $US22.8 million
Factual is an open-data platform for app developers that makes it possible to use data from an open-source platform to create apps.
Its core Global Places data covers over 65 million local businesses and points of interest in 50 countries. Factual's platform also provides location based mobile personalisation and ad-targeting solutions. You can check out some of the apps built using Factual's data here.
Employees: 80
Funding: $US27 million
Online clothing retailer Nasty Gal has been profitable since day one. In fact, it now brings in $US100 million in revenue per year.
Nasty Gal specialises in vintage pieces as well as new clothing, shoes, and accessories from independent designers.
Employees: 284
Funding: $US49 million
Whisper is an app that lets you share photos and text completely anonymously.
A 'whisper' in the app can be your deepest darkest secret or just something funny you'd like to share without anyone knowing you were the one who shared it.
Last month, Whisper totally redesigned its app to let people search for posts by categories and location. Whisper also recently raised an additional $US36 million.
Employees: 58
Funding: $60 million
Machinima is the media company behind several popular YouTube channels. Machinima is geared toward young men who are interested in gaming. But Machinima also produces videos that are not related to video games, like long-form narrative content.
In January of this year, Machinima hit 2 billion monthly video views worldwide. What's even more impressive is that one in six people in the U.S. who streams online videos watches Machinima.
Employees: 528
Funding: $67.6 million
Snapchat is still all the rage among teens and adults alike for taking and sharing self-destructing content. Last month, the company added instant messages that vanish, as well as live video calls.
Snapchat has 30 million monthly active users. On any given day, Snapchat users send about 400 million snaps per day.
Employees: 65
Funding: $143 million
