The Hottest Housing Markets In America

After the unusual harsh winter, some economists expect the U.S. housing market to see a spring rebound.

Some markets may already be there.

Trulia has published new data showing the percentage of homes still on the market two months after being listed. They also provide data on year-over-year price gains.

We took the inverse of that first data point — that is, how many homes had been taken off the market after two months — and plotted it against year-over-year price increases.

We put the top 10 in a chart. Homes in Oakland, California seem to be moving. Check it out:

And here’s the full list, ranked by the original datum of % of homes still on the market after two months.

