Forget Shia LaBeouf, These Are Hollywood's Hottest Bankers

Over the years there’s been a fair share of Wall Street movies, but not all of them showcase strapping i-bankers in tailored pinstripe suits.
Barbarians At The Gates – the film based on equity moguls at KKR, for example… Not too many hot bankers in that one.
But there’s a ton of films that do comprise a Wall Street stud (or two), so we compiled a list of the bankers, brokers, traders, investment kingpins and imaginary moguls who have blessed the silver screen over the years.
'Where's that money, you silly stupid old fool? Where's that money?'
-- George Bailey
Film: It's A Wonderful Life
'Funniest thing. Linus Larrabee, the man who doesn't burn, doesn't scorch, doesn't melt... suddenly throws a 20 million dollar deal out the window.'
-- David Larrabee
Film: Sabrina
'The point is ladies and gentlemen that greed, for lack of a better word, is good.'
- Gordon Gekko
Film: Wall Street
'All mergers and acquistions. No lust and tequila.'
-- Jack Trainer
Film: Working Girl
'You and I are such similar creatures Vivian. We both screw people for money.'
- Edward Lewis
Film: Pretty Woman
'On Wall Street he and a few others - how many? - three hundred, four hundred, five hundred? - had become precisely that … Masters of the Universe.'
- Narrator in Bonfire of the Vanities, talking about Sherman McCoy
Film: Bonfire of the Vanities
'Always... Be... Closing.'
-- Blake
Film: Glengarry Glen Ross
'And you really believe that just because you publish children's books, people are going to care about my reputation? You can have pictures of me wearing nipple rings, butt-fucking Captain Kangaroo. The only thing they care about is the stock and whether that stock is up or down!'
-- Nicholas Van Orton
Film: The Game
'Paul Allen has mistaken me for this dickhead Marcus Halberstram. It seems logical because Marcus also works at P&P and in fact does the same exact thing I do and he also has a penchant for Valentino suits and Oliver Peoples glasses. Marcus and I even go to the same barber, although I have a slightly better haircut.'
- Patrick Bateman
Film: American Psycho
'So I went the white boy way of slinging crack-rock: I became a stock broker.'
-- Seth Davis
Film: Boiler Room
'Do you want that confirmation sent to your office, or your mansion?'
- Chris Varick
Film: Boiler Room
'Having sex with her was like reading the Wall St Journal.'
-- Bud Fox
Film: Wall Street
'Oh, see, I made Louis a bet here. See, Louis bet me that we couldn't both get rich and put y'all in the poor house at the same time. He didn't think we could do it. I won.'
- Billy Ray Valentine
Film: Trading Places
'I own the hotel, and I live there. My life is very much like Monopoly.'
-- George Wade
Film: Two Weeks Notice
'He must have had on some really nice pants.'
-- Christopher Gardner
Film: The Pursuit Of Happyness
'Then I'm going to spend four hours skiing alone. Completely and utterly alone. I'm going to do that because that is my life, that's what's real... and there's nothing I can do to change that.'
- Jack Campbell
Film: Family Man
'That's me, Roger... The banker whose car was his office.'
- Roger
Film: I Was A Swiss Banker
'Simple. I'll tell you how to get the money'
- 'Big' aka John Preston
Film and TV Show: Sex and the City
'When you don't know what you're doing, it's fatal Mr. Moore...'
- Bretton James
Film: Wall Street 2 - Money Never Sleeps
'A woman could trust me as long as her interests didn't run too contrary to my own.'
- Thomas Crown
Film: The Thomas Crown Affair
(We forgot this one - thanks to Max in the comments for the recommendation)
