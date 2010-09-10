Forget Shia LaBeouf, These Are Hollywood's Hottest Bankers

Over the years there’s been a fair share of Wall Street movies, but not all of them showcase strapping i-bankers in tailored pinstripe suits.



Barbarians At The Gates – the film based on equity moguls at KKR, for example… Not too many hot bankers in that one.

But there’s a ton of films that do comprise a Wall Street stud (or two), so we compiled a list of the bankers, brokers, traders, investment kingpins and imaginary moguls who have blessed the silver screen over the years.

Jimmy Stewart as Banker George Bailey (1946) 'Where's that money, you silly stupid old fool? Where's that money?' -- George Bailey Film: It's A Wonderful Life

William Holden as industrial baron David Larrabee (1954) 'Funniest thing. Linus Larrabee, the man who doesn't burn, doesn't scorch, doesn't melt... suddenly throws a 20 million dollar deal out the window.' -- David Larrabee Film: Sabrina Michael Douglas as trader Gordon Gekko (1987) 'The point is ladies and gentlemen that greed, for lack of a better word, is good.' - Gordon Gekko Film: Wall Street

Harrison Ford as investment broker Jack Trainer (1988) 'All mergers and acquistions. No lust and tequila.' -- Jack Trainer Film: Working Girl Richard Gere as buyout titan Edward Lewis (1990) 'You and I are such similar creatures Vivian. We both screw people for money.' - Edward Lewis Film: Pretty Woman Tom Hanks as bond trader Sherman McCoy (1990) 'On Wall Street he and a few others - how many? - three hundred, four hundred, five hundred? - had become precisely that … Masters of the Universe.' - Narrator in Bonfire of the Vanities, talking about Sherman McCoy Film: Bonfire of the Vanities Alec Baldwin as hot-shot sales strategist Blake (1992) 'Always... Be... Closing.' -- Blake Film: Glengarry Glen Ross Michael Douglas as banker Nicholas Van Orton (1997) 'And you really believe that just because you publish children's books, people are going to care about my reputation? You can have pictures of me wearing nipple rings, butt-fucking Captain Kangaroo. The only thing they care about is the stock and whether that stock is up or down!' -- Nicholas Van Orton Film: The Game Christian Bale as investment banker Patrick Bateman (2000) 'Paul Allen has mistaken me for this dickhead Marcus Halberstram. It seems logical because Marcus also works at P&P and in fact does the same exact thing I do and he also has a penchant for Valentino suits and Oliver Peoples glasses. Marcus and I even go to the same barber, although I have a slightly better haircut.' - Patrick Bateman Film: American Psycho Giovanni Ribisi as broker Seth Davis (2000) 'So I went the white boy way of slinging crack-rock: I became a stock broker.' -- Seth Davis Film: Boiler Room Vin Diesel as trader Chris Varick (2000) 'Do you want that confirmation sent to your office, or your mansion?' - Chris Varick Film: Boiler Room Charlie Sheen as stockbroker Bud Fox (1987) 'Having sex with her was like reading the Wall St Journal.' -- Bud Fox Film: Wall Street Eddie Murphy as trader Billy Ray Valentine (1983) 'Oh, see, I made Louis a bet here. See, Louis bet me that we couldn't both get rich and put y'all in the poor house at the same time. He didn't think we could do it. I won.' - Billy Ray Valentine Film: Trading Places Hugh Grant as real estate investment mogul George Wade (2002) 'I own the hotel, and I live there. My life is very much like Monopoly.' -- George Wade

Film: Two Weeks Notice Will Smith as stockbroker Christopher Gardner (2006) 'He must have had on some really nice pants.' -- Christopher Gardner Film: The Pursuit Of Happyness Nicholas Cage as investment banker Jack Campbell (2000) 'Then I'm going to spend four hours skiing alone. Completely and utterly alone. I'm going to do that because that is my life, that's what's real... and there's nothing I can do to change that.' - Jack Campbell Film: Family Man Beat Marti as banker Roger (2007) 'That's me, Roger... The banker whose car was his office.' - Roger Film: I Was A Swiss Banker 'Simple. I'll tell you how to get the money' - 'Big' aka John Preston Film and TV Show: Sex and the City

Josh Brolin as billionaire investment banker Bretton James (2010) 'When you don't know what you're doing, it's fatal Mr. Moore...'

Pierce Brosnan as M&A mogul Thomas Crown (1999) 'A woman could trust me as long as her interests didn't run too contrary to my own.' - Thomas Crown Film: The Thomas Crown Affair (We forgot this one - thanks to Max in the comments for the recommendation)

