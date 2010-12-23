The Sexiest Hedge Fund Managers Alive

Leah Goldman, Dina Spector
louis bacon moore

Photo: turtletrader.com

These hedge fund managers have everything going for them: brains, money, and good looks.And, just in case you didn’t hate them enough, many of these financial wizards are running some of the most successful hedge funds out there (hello Dan Loeb) — which is why we thought they deserved to be spotlighted.

#15 Bill Ackman

Founder and CEO -- Pershing Square Capital Management

Age: 44

Education: Harvard University, B.A. and MBA

Noteworthy: Bill Ackman recently auctioned off a 322-square-foot 'maid's quarters' he owned at The Majestic.

#14 Marc Lasry

Co-founder -- Avenue Capital Group

Age: 51

Education: Clark University, and New York Law School

Noteworthy: Marc Lasry has donated to many Democratic candidates and Chelsea Clinton works at his hedge fund.

#13 Elena Ambrosiadou

Founder and CEO -- IKOS

Age: unknown, but probably in her late 40's

Education: Imperial College at London and Cranfield University, MBA

Noteworthy: Elena and her husband started and ran IKOS together until last year, when he parted ways to start his own hedge fund. The two are now divorced.

#12 John Arnold

Founder -- Centaurus Energy

Age: ~36

Education: Vanderbilt University

Noteworthy: In 2009, John Arnold was the youngest American billionaire on the Forbes' Billionaires List.

#11 Josh Fink

Founder and CEO -- Enso Capital Management

Age: 32

Education: University of Pennsylvania

Noteworthy: You may know his father as Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock. Josh still decided to go out and start his own fund, for which we give him props!

#10 David Einhorn

President -- Greenlight Capital

Age: ~40

Education: Cornell University

Noteworthy: David Einhorn has also written a book called Fooling Some Of The People All Of The Time described on Amazon.com as 'A revealing look at Wall Street, the financial media, and financial regulators.'

#9 Reiko Nahum

#8 Peter Thiel

Founder and President -- Clarium Capital

Age: 43

Education: Stanford University B.A., and Stanford Law J.D.

Noteworthy: Peter Thiel also co-founded PayPal in 1998 and sold it to eBay in 2002.

#7 Karen Finerman

Co-founder and CEO -- Metropolitan Capital Advisors

Age: ~45

Education: University of Pennsylvania

Noteworthy: Karen Finerman is a daily commentator on CNBC's Fast Money. She is also on the board of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

#6 Jason Mudrick

CIO -- Mudrick Capital Management

Age: ~35

Education: University of Chicago, B.A. and Harvard Law, J.D.

Noteworthy: Jason Mudrick graduated from the University of Chicago with the highest GPA in his class.

#5 Andrea S. Feingold

Co-Founder -- Feingold O'Keefe Capital

Age: 46

Education: Barnard College

Noteworthy: Andrea married a man three years younger than her and their wedding was announced in the New York Times.

#4 Dan Loeb

Founder -- Third Point Capital

Age: 49

Education: Columbia University

Noteworthy: Loeb's hedge fund is named after the break at Malibu Surfrider Beach because he loves surfing.

#3 Anne Dias Griffin

Founder and Managing Partner -- Aragon Global Management

Age: ~39

Education: Harvard University

Noteworthy: Anne is married to well-known hedge funder Ken Griffin who runs Citadel. Anne was born in France.

#2 Greg Coffey

Co-chief investment officer -- Moore Europe Capital Management

Age: 39

Education: Macquarie University

Noteworthy: The notoriously media-shy, Australian-born hedge fund manager made headlines In November 2008 when he walked out on $250 million in bonuses at GLG partners to become co-chief investment officer of Moore Europe Capital Management, a subsidiary of Louis Bacon's Moore Capital based in New York.

#1 Louis Bacon

Founder and Manager -- Moore Capital

Age: 54

Education: Middlebury College and Columbia Business School

Noteworthy: Louis Bacon owns Robin's Island which sits off the coast of Long Island.

