The Sexiest Hedge Fund Managers Alive

These hedge fund managers have everything going for them: brains, money, and good looks.And, just in case you didn’t hate them enough, many of these financial wizards are running some of the most successful hedge funds out there (hello Dan Loeb) — which is why we thought they deserved to be spotlighted.
Founder and CEO -- Pershing Square Capital Management
Age: 44
Education: Harvard University, B.A. and MBA
Noteworthy: Bill Ackman recently auctioned off a 322-square-foot 'maid's quarters' he owned at The Majestic.
Co-founder -- Avenue Capital Group
Age: 51
Education: Clark University, and New York Law School
Noteworthy: Marc Lasry has donated to many Democratic candidates and Chelsea Clinton works at his hedge fund.
Founder and CEO -- IKOS
Age: unknown, but probably in her late 40's
Education: Imperial College at London and Cranfield University, MBA
Noteworthy: Elena and her husband started and ran IKOS together until last year, when he parted ways to start his own hedge fund. The two are now divorced.
Founder -- Centaurus Energy
Age: ~36
Education: Vanderbilt University
Noteworthy: In 2009, John Arnold was the youngest American billionaire on the Forbes' Billionaires List.
Founder and CEO -- Enso Capital Management
Age: 32
Education: University of Pennsylvania
Noteworthy: You may know his father as Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock. Josh still decided to go out and start his own fund, for which we give him props!
President -- Greenlight Capital
Age: ~40
Education: Cornell University
Noteworthy: David Einhorn has also written a book called Fooling Some Of The People All Of The Time described on Amazon.com as 'A revealing look at Wall Street, the financial media, and financial regulators.'
Founder and President -- Clarium Capital
Age: 43
Education: Stanford University B.A., and Stanford Law J.D.
Noteworthy: Peter Thiel also co-founded PayPal in 1998 and sold it to eBay in 2002.
Co-founder and CEO -- Metropolitan Capital Advisors
Age: ~45
Education: University of Pennsylvania
Noteworthy: Karen Finerman is a daily commentator on CNBC's Fast Money. She is also on the board of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
CIO -- Mudrick Capital Management
Age: ~35
Education: University of Chicago, B.A. and Harvard Law, J.D.
Noteworthy: Jason Mudrick graduated from the University of Chicago with the highest GPA in his class.
Co-Founder -- Feingold O'Keefe Capital
Age: 46
Education: Barnard College
Noteworthy: Andrea married a man three years younger than her and their wedding was announced in the New York Times.
Founder -- Third Point Capital
Age: 49
Education: Columbia University
Noteworthy: Loeb's hedge fund is named after the break at Malibu Surfrider Beach because he loves surfing.
Founder and Managing Partner -- Aragon Global Management
Age: ~39
Education: Harvard University
Noteworthy: Anne is married to well-known hedge funder Ken Griffin who runs Citadel. Anne was born in France.
Co-chief investment officer -- Moore Europe Capital Management
Age: 39
Education: Macquarie University
Noteworthy: The notoriously media-shy, Australian-born hedge fund manager made headlines In November 2008 when he walked out on $250 million in bonuses at GLG partners to become co-chief investment officer of Moore Europe Capital Management, a subsidiary of Louis Bacon's Moore Capital based in New York.
Founder and Manager -- Moore Capital
Age: 54
Education: Middlebury College and Columbia Business School
Noteworthy: Louis Bacon owns Robin's Island which sits off the coast of Long Island.
