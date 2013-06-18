These 12 Startups Prove Angry Birds Isn't The Only Hot Tech Product To Come Out Of Finland

Rovio Entertainment SVP, Henri Holm

When you think of Finnish startups, Rovio likely comes to mind.



The Angry Birds game maker is insanely successful and has been the subject of IPO rumours since early 2011. Some have suggested the company may file its IPO next year.

But Finland has a number of other promising startups, thanks in part to government support of young companies in the country.

Tekes, the Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation, has invested more than $66 million in the gaming industry since 1995.

Last year, Tekes invested about $180 million in startups.

Tablet-first gaming startup Supercell generates $2.4 million a day in revenues. Startup: Supercell Founded: 2010 Location: Helsinki, Finland and San Francisco, Calif. Founders: Mikko Kodisoja, Ilkka Paananen, Niko Derome, Visa Forsten, Lassi Leppinen, Petri Styrman Concept: Tablet-first games. So far, Supercell has two titles, farming game Hay Day and combat strategy game Clash of Clans. Funding: $272 million from Accel Partners, London Venture Partners, Initial Capital, Lifeline Ventures, Cerval Investments, Index Ventures, Atomico, and Institutional Venture Partners. Enevo is creating an internet of things ... for garbage. Startup: Enevo Founded: 2010 Location: Espoo, Finland Founders: Fredrik Kekäläinen, Johan Engström Concept: Enevo optimizes waste management and collection in public areas like parks and sidewalks using wireless sensors and big data. It's tapping in to a $1 trillion industry. Funding: $2.6 million from Finnish Industry Investment, Lifeline Ventures ZenRobotics makes the waste sorting and recycling process faster and safer. Startup: ZenRobotics Founded: 2007 Location: Espoo, Finland Founders: Tuomas Lukka, Jufo Peltomaa, Harri Valpola Concept: ZenRobotics aims to make the waste sorting process faster and safer. Typically, humans manually sort through materials and in doing so, get exposed to dust and chemicals. The ZenRobotics Recycler (ZRR) system sorts raw materials like metal, wood, and stone. Eventually, ZenRobotics will recycle mobile electronics. Funding: $17 million from Invus and Lifeline Ventures. Jolla is Finland's answer to the iPhone and Android. Startup: Jolla Founded: 2011 Location: Helsinki, Finland Founders: Sami Pienimaki, Antti Saarnio Concept: A smartphone that runs Sailfish, an operating system spun off from Nokia's abandoned MeeGo operating system. Its flagship phone is expected to launch at the end of this year. Funding: $258 million from Nokia Bridge and 'a variety of telecommunications-industry players.' Testdroid by Bitbar makes testing mobile applications on various devices a breeze. Startup: Bitbar Founded: 2009 Location: Helsinki, Finland and Silicon Valley, Calif. Founder: Marko Kaasila Concept: Cloud-based service for automatically testing iOS and Android applications, HTML 5 apps, and mobile websites on mobile devices. The Testdroid platform allows developers to upload their applications and get compatibility feedback and results within minutes. Testdroid has high-profile customers like Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Flipboard, Evernote, Pinterest, PayPal, and eBay. Funding: $3 million from Creathor Venture, DFJ Espirit, Finnvera Venture Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures. Cabforce provides the ultimate airport pick-up experience. Startup: Cabforce Founded: 2009 Location: Espoo, Helsinki Founders: Andreas Hansson, Tommi Holmgren, Tuukka Ylalahti Concept: Cabforce makes it possible to pre-book and pay for rides to and from airports and hotels. When you arrive at the airport, a Cabforce driver will be there waiting for you, holding up a sign with your name on it. Cabforce offers competitive pricing, fixed rates, and even monitors flight schedules to ensure the car will be on time. So far, Cabforce is available in 68 European cities, and in Miami, Fla. and New York, N.Y. Funding: Seed funding from Vera Ventures, KoppiCatch, Tekes, and TripIt co-founder Gregg Brockway. Stylewhile is trying to change the way we shop for clothes online. Startup: Stylewhile Founded: 2011 Location: Helsinki, Finland Founders: Jutta Haaramo and Mika Marttila Concept: An iPad-optimised platform for virtually trying on clothes, piecing together outfits, and buying them. Funding: Seed round from Lifeline Ventures, Tekes, and the Foundation for Finnish Inventions. Moves is a mobile fitness tracking app. Startup: Moves Founded: 2012 Location: Helsinki, Finland, London, U.K. Founders: Sampo Karjalainen, Aleksi Aaltonen, Juho Pennanen, and Jukka Partanen Concept: Moves is a free iPhone app that runs in the background to track activities like walking, running, cycling, and driving. Moves will release an app for Android this summer. Moves has been downloaded over 1.9 million times on iOS and tracks 2 billion steps per day. Compare that to the Jawbone Up, which tracks more than 1 billion steps per day, according to data released in April. Funding: $1.6 million from PROfounders Capital and Lifeline Ventures. 10Monkeys wants to help kids learn maths. Startup: 10Monkeys Founded: 2012 Location: Helsinki, Finland Founders: Katri Björklund Concept: 10Monkeys aims to teach six to 10 year-old kids basic maths skills in a game-like environment. Its web application is geared toward teachers to use in the classroom setting as well as private educators in tutor centres. Teachers and educators can track the progress of each individual student and easily identify which concepts they're struggling with. 10Monkeys plans to release its first mobile app for kids to act as a supplement to their in-classroom learning. Funding: N/A GrandCru develops creativity-based mobile games. Startup: GrandCru Founded: 2011 Location: Helsinki, Finland Founders: Markus Pasula, Mikko Wilkman, Harri Granholm, Roope Kangas, Mikko Lindstedt, Jarno Wuolijoki Concept: GrandCru is launching its flagship game The Supernauts this summer. The Supernauts allows users to create their own unique 3D world, explore space, and rescue humans from a flooded Earth. The Supernauts also enables synchronous play so you can build with friends all over the world. Funding: $2 million from Lifeline Ventures, Guillaume Lautour of Idinvest Partners, Rick Thompson, Nicolas Beraud, Anil Hansjee, Henric Suuoronen, Tekes, and the Nordic Game Program. IndoorAtlas maps out indoor locations. Startup: IndoorAtlas Founded: 2012 Location: Oulu, Finland Founders: Janne Haverinen Concept: An indoor location and positioning startup. Indoor Atlas uses magnetic anomalies inside buildings and smartphones to effectively map indoors. IndoorAtlas offers its API to companies and retailers to create indoor-location applications. With IndoorAtlas, shopping malls could easily create an app to help its customers navigate from store to store, and even within each store. Funding: $640,000 from Mobility Ventures. Walkbase is aiming to be the Google Analytics of the physical retail world. Startup: Walkbase Founded: 2009 Location: Turku, Finland Founders: Tuomas Wuoti, Gabriel Nymanm, Niclas Jern Concept: Walkbase aims to help brick-and-mortar retailers better understand the behaviour of their consumers. Walkbase tracks every customer with a WLAN-enabled smartphone. That means any phone with Wi-Fi turned on is subject to tracking, but all of the data collected is completely anonymous. Users can also opt-out of being tracked by simply turning off Wi-Fi. Walkbase provides analytics like capture rate (% of passerbys that actually walk into the store), volume trends (changes in foot traffic), dwell time (how long they spend inside the store), repeat versus new customers, and behaviour inside the store. Funding: Seed funding from Leonid Volkov, Leonid Gluzman, and Jan Blomquist.

